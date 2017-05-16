Edmund Wehseler, 88

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Edmund “Eddie” Wehseler, age 88 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 19 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Eddie died unexpectedly Sunday at his home. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Thursday and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the Seven Dolors Church gathering space. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Eddie was born October 23, 1928 on the family farm he loved in Albany, where he spent his entire life living and working. He married Agnes Schleppenbach Neuwirth on January 5, 1973 in Albany. His retired years were filled with his new hobbies of bird watching, baseball games and driving his gator with his dog, bear. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Eddie is survived by his children, Karen Schaefer, Albany; Lora Lee Ehrnreiter, St. Paul; Tim (Dora Shay) Neuwirth, Albany; Lisa (Larry) Klehr, Cold Spring; Kathy (Al) Kersting, St. Cloud; Mike (Cindy Turner) Neuwirth, St. Cloud; Diane (Glen) Skillingstad, St. Cloud; his sister, Leona Auer, Sartell; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Aggie July, 2013, his brother, Al Wehseler; sister, Loretta Massman and son-in-law, Steve Schaefer in 2014.