Gilbert Roerick, 90

Gilbert W. Roerick, age 90 of St. Francis, died peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2017 at his home in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church in St. Francis. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the St. Francis Men’s Society and Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.

Gilbert William Roerick was born March 7, 1927 in Grey Eagle Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Herman and Agnes (Tobroxen) Roerick. On September 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Juanita Rohe at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Gilbert farmed north of Freeport in Grey Eagle Township until his retirement in 1995. Even after retirement, Gilbert helped out on the farm until 2015. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis where he sang in the church choir and served as Eucharistic Minister, St. Francis Men’s Society, and was a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Council #3628. Gilbert loved playing cards, farming, but most of all, socializing with his friends and family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita Roerick; children, Rosanne “Rosie” (Jerry) Wiechmann of Melrose, Kenneth Roerick (Julie Mrosla) of Albany, Roger (Diane) Roerick of Upsala, Janet Elfering of Alexandria, Joyce (Tim) Hawkins of Backus, Lois (Lee) Klasen of Inver Grove Heights, Gerald (Julie) Roerick of Burtrum, and Allen (Janelle) Roerick of Freeport; 17 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Theresa Roerick; and many nieces and nephews.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Baby boy Roerick; brothers and sisters, Hubert Roerick, Alvina Beuning, Conrad Roerick, Henry Roerick, Louise Thell, and Edmund Roerick.

Serving as casket bearers will be Craig Roerick, Stephen Roerick, Ryan Elfering, Kyle Elfering, Hanna Hawkins, Tanner Thelen, Tristen Roerick, and Kassie Klasen. Cross bearer will be Carter Roerick and scripture bearer will be Kylie Roerick. Honorary bearers will be Kristi Clark, Andrew Pohl-Thelen, and members of the St. Francis Men’s Society. Gift bearers will be Jared Roerick and Alex Roerick and servers will be Tyler Roerick and Mia Roerick. Readers will be Kaitlyn Roerick and Sara Roerick and a special solo will be provided by Amber Roerick. A eulogy will be read by David Roerick and the Eucharistic Minister will be Mary Ann Laing.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.