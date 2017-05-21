‘Do you feel invisible?’ speaker asks Sauk Centre students

By Roberta Olson

Correspondent Sixth graders at Sauk Centre Public School crowded around author/speaker Jonathan Friesen after his talk on Wednesday morning, May 10. His message was pointed at bullying, telling the kids to listen to their peers and make them visible.

Noted author Jonathan Freisen’s theory about how to address bullying is unique. Bullying has had so much attention that people and kids have become desensitized to the term.

“You have to have new ways to present the same messages,” he said Wednesday morning, May 10, while setting up for his presentations to Sauk Centre Junior and Senior High students and sixth graders.

Freisen began experiencing twitches and jerks when he was 6-year-old. He described his condition, which developed into full-blown Tourette Syndrome and epilepisy, which made him the subject of a “beat the twitchy kid” bullies in his school.

He suffered a Grand Mal seizure in his seventh grade classroom, witnessed by his classmates. “Three hours later I woke up in the hospital, I had one thought: I am a freak,” he said.

For two years, he locked himself in his bedroom, coming out only to eat and go to the bathroom. He scrawled one sentence all over the walls: “I hate me.”

“It was freakish wallpaper for a kid,” he said.

After he had been alone for two years, his mother announced to him he had a visitor. “She’s upstairs,” Mom said. The word “she” caught the teenager’s interest.

“You can make a room a pit in two years,” he told the students. “There was stuff everywhere. I started jamming stuff in the closet and under the bed.”

He stepped out to tell his mother he needed time to clean up, and there she stood and walked right into his room and sat down.

“For the next hour she just smiled at me, talked to me,” he said. “She made me feel human. I had felt like a freak for two years.” Jonathan Friesen spoke at the Sauk Centre schools May 10 on the topic of bullying. The author of nine books, he survived being bullied because of his health issues.

“One hour later, when she left, it was like she had a vacuum on her back. She sucked something out of that room. She sucked the hate out of my room. She was the first person I talked to in two years. She (whom he never identified in his talk) made me visible.”

The following week he slowly began returning to school.

While he wasn’t diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome until he was 20, “Somehow I made it through high school and college, and became a special ed teacher. Being a teacher and being with those kids healed me.”

All people have two questions, he said: “Does anybody see me? and, Does anybody like me?”

He described talking to a hundred inmates in a prison for 18-24 year-olds, while armed guards stood watch.

Afterward, one of the most violent inmates, Number 86, turned around and walked up to him. He was big — 6 foot 5, huge bulging muscles. “He was weeping, telling me everything he did to get in there, the lives he took, the bad he had done.”

He sobbed that if he ever got out of prison he would never do anything like that again.

“You gotta believe me,” he told Friesen.

Another inmate poured out his story, and another, and another. “I became a priest or something,” he said.

When the guards ushered the prisoners out, one told Friesen that he had never seen anything like that happen before.

“You just became their Dad,” the guard told him. “So now I have 20 kids in prison.”

“Prison is the most invisible place on earth. Invisibility is the worst thing on the planet,” he said.

“Do any of you feel invisible?” he asked. “Kids think they are lonely, alone, invisible.”

“You can help,” he said, “because you know who’s hurting quicker than we (teachers and adults) do.”

He urged the students to tell someone what’s going on.

“Would you listen?” he asked. “I don’t believe there is a single person who wouldn’t listen.”

“We all need somebody to listen. If you don’t have someone, find someone. Be there for each other.”

Friesen offered autographed books for sale for just $5 each. He has written eight books, which have won awards, and is finishing up his ninth.

His visit to Sauk Centre public and parochial schools was sponsored by the Sauk Centre Friends of the Library.