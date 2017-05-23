New Munich couple brings the Wild West to Richmond

What started as a whim to dress up for a parade for Shelly Hoppe, left, and her husband, Jim, of New Munich, became a true non-profit Wild West performance group when they created Wild Creek Entertainers. Now each summer they can be seen in parades and at their big show Saturday, June 17, at El Rancho Mañana Campground and Riding Stable in Richmond.

By Mollie Rushmeyer

Correspondent

For most adults, the fun of dressing up is reserved for Halloween, if that, and certainly not something they can say is a regular occurrence. But that’s just what the Old West performing group, the Wild Creek Entertainers — led by Jim and Shelly Hoppe of New Munich — get to do each summer.

Every year, the approximately 20-member crew performs skits and musical numbers to re-enact historical events and people as well as act out original storylines they’ve written. They can be seen in local parades and sometimes are hired for non-profit events.

But their biggest event, now in its ninth year, comes on Saturday, June 17, at El Rancho Mañana Campground and Riding Stable in Richmond. Family events start at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 1 p.m. People can camp through the weekend or just come for the show.

The music, dancing, staged shoot-outs and skits, the technical aspects, costuming and all the props and sets that go into making these shows great, one might think the performers — including the Hoppes— had professional theatre training. However, Shelly Hoppe said that’s just not true. Neither of them expected life to lead them here.

“Never did I think I’d be performing in front of this many people,” Shelly Hoppe said.

But she said it has gotten easier over the years to face the crowd, and how fun it is to put on the shows.

Jim Hoppe was the first to say, over 10 years ago, they should dress up in Old West attire and do a parade with some friends.

So they did. And thus, little by little, they gained a name for themselves, eventually growing their crew and built an Old West town on the El Rancho Mañana property for their once-a-year big show.

“I look forward to this every year,” Jim Hoppe said. “It’s a highlight for me.”

Shelly Hoppe commended the team of people they work with and how much everyone brings to the table, for their continued success.

“Everybody has their own jobs on-set,” Shelly Hoppe said. “The members are very talented.”

Attendance continues to grow for their show, from 450 their first year to nearly 1,500 in 2016.

As for the skits, Shelly Hoppe said they endeavor to make them historically accurate and fresh each year. And Jim Hoppe said they spend much of the winter going through Old Western movies and getting together with other members to plan their next set of skits. They’ve done scripts based on Wyatt Earp and the Shootout at the O.K. Corral and the famous Mexican outlaws of the time. Dressed as cowboys poised for a shoot-out, (from left) Mark Larson of Sauk Rapids, Jim Hoppe of New Munich, Kevin Shay of Albany, Gary Buerman of Sauk Rapids and Rob Hoppe of Freeport perform in the Wild Creek Entertainers Wild West show, always using theatre prop guns for safety.

“We like to include history,” Shelly Hoppe said. “Teach them something too. Especially the kids.”

Letting the audience learn a little piece of the past while being entertained is the goal for the Wild Creek Entertainers, Shelly Hoppe said.

Shelly herself regularly plays the part of famous historical figure and renowned sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. Jim sometimes plays the outlaw and member of the James-Younger Gang, Jesse James.

The Old West town lends itself to the historical atmosphere as well, with its general store, bank, saloon serving on-tap old-fashioned root beer, jail, blacksmith, and mining pit for children to dig for “gold”.

No matter the venue, Jim Hoppe said they do their best to awe the crowd. Maybe even surprise them a little too.

They use theatre pistols, an 1873 western revolver model with blank rounds, to make the shoot-outs more realistic, with their big sound. But the group takes safety seriously, said Shelly Hoppe. No live rounds are present anywhere.

The performers, ages ranging from 5 to 70, come from all walks of life, Shelly Hoppe said.

Shelly and Jim Hoppe, for example, have several “day jobs.” Jim Hoppe owns a construction company, Hoppe-Olson Construction, while Shelly works for Central Livestock in Albany, and both crop and cattle farm at their New Munich home.

“Everyone of us, does this on the side,” Shelly Hoppe said. “We practice a lot. It’s a lot of work to put it all together.” The fully restored stage coach from Dingmann Family Funeral Home, brings the Old West to life for visitors to the show. On Saturday, June 17, family activities, such as carriage rides, will begin at 9 a.m. and the performance will start at

1 p.m. and go until evening.

With how much time they spend together rehearsing, she said, she feels fortunate that everyone gets along so well. And with five grown children, it has also become a chance to spend time with one another as a family. One of their daughters is in the show, along with two granddaughters who participate in the mini-can-can dance.

Jim Hoppe said food vendors will be available all day Also five different teams of horse-drawn carriages in different styles — including the Dingmann Family Funeral Home restored stage coach — will offer rides.. The world’s largest, working Winchester rifle, at 36 feet long, will also be demonstrated by Arnie Lillo of Mankato.

The Hoppe family plans to keep bringing the Old West to Central Minnesota for a long time to come. “It’s fun, interesting, and educational,” Jim Hoppe said. “I’ve always enjoyed the horses, the Native American culture, the outlaws and the cowboys of the Old West. And having a chance to act it out is fun.”