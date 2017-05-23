Ride for Heroes to benefit veterans

ABATE members, (from left) Sheila and Keith Jacobs of Waite Park, Rocky and DonnaMae Lehmeier of St. Augusta and Gerald Hommerding of Cold Spring visit Eagle’s Healing Nest to learn more about the place that strives to bring healing, help and restoration to veterans in the area. Proceeds from the Ride for Heroes will help support the Eagle’s Healing Nest, which receives no government funding.

By Mollie Rushmeyer

Correspondent

For the Central Chapter of American Bikers for Awareness, Training, and Education (ABATE) of Minnesota, it’s not just about getting together to ride motorcycles and inform the public about motorcycling. The not for profit local chapter, based in St. Cloud, also focuses on what they can give back to the community, and in particular, the veterans in the area.

On June 10, starting at Stoney’s Bar in Rockville, the Central Chapter ABATE will hold the third annual charity Ride for Heroes to benefit The Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meet the needs of veterans.

To raise the money, participants buy a $15 wristband which includes a meal at the conclusion of the ride, and at every stop, free-will donations will be accepted. Check-in starts at 10 a.m.

Sheila Jacobs of Waite Park, ABATE Central Chapter vice president, said after learning more about the veteran-care facility which helps house, provide support and therapy, and teach transition skills to those with the physical and/or “unseen” wounds of war, it wasn’t hard to choose the Eagle’s Healing Nest for their fundraiser this year.

“We found out they (the Eagle’s Healing Nest),” Jacobs said, “have no government funding. They’re on their own. It’s a great cause, and we’re trying to raise as much money as possible for them.”

Jacobs said everyone is welcome to come out in support, whether by motorcycle, car, truck or bicycle. If it has wheels, it’ll do. The point of the day is to raise money and have a fun, safe ride, Jacobs said.

The first leg of the journey will start at 11 a.m. from Stoney’s Bar, heading over to the Redneck Roost in Holdingford.

Then, the bikers go on to the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre around lunchtime, where Jacobs said a grilled lunch will be available as well as tours of the grounds.

From Eagle’s Healing Nest, the next stop will be Doochie’s Bar in St. Martin.

The bikers circle back to Stoney’s by 5 p.m. for the included meal, silent auction and live music. The Minnesota rock band, Crimson Edge, will perform.

Jacobs said she thanks her husband, Keith Jacobs, the sergeant at arms for the Central Chapter, as well as Al Peck of Sauk Rapids, president of the group, for collaborating on the planning and finding the best route for the ride. The Central Chapter of American Bikers for Awareness, Training, and Education (ABATE) of Minnesota will hold a Ride for Heroes on June 10, starting at 10 a.m. at Stoney’s Bar in Rockville to benefit veterans’ programs at the Eagle’s Healing Nest. Shown here are the 75 participants of last year’s ABATE’s Fun Run.

If people can’t make it to the previous stop and would like to go to the next one on the list, or would like to just join the dinner after the ride, Jacobs said that is welcome as well. At each stop, Dial-A-Ride will help with transportation and Stoney’s will also provide free transportation for anyone, for any reason. Jacobs said they take safety very seriously and don’t want anyone on the road that shouldn’t be. Some may need a ride for a different reason, and they’re happy to oblige.

The Central Chapter of ABATE is just starting to grow, Jacobs said, and they want to do away with some of the stereotypes associated with bikers. She said there have been times where businesses didn’t want a group of bikers parked outside or going in their establishments, but she hopes to change that as groups like ABATE get involved in helping the community through charities such as the Ride for Heroes.

Another part of what she would like to do with the program is to continue growing the active members and supporting the safety education to new motorcyclists and public awareness campaigns. On Jan. 25, for example, members of ABATE attended Biker Day at the state capitol, along with fellow motorcyclist and state Rep. Tama Theis.

Jacobs said that the open road and the wind in her hair have always held a certain fascination for her. Growing up, Jacobs said she often rode dirt bikes. As she became an adult, she always wanted to ride a motorcycle. So finally, after much encouragement from her husband, she got her license and then her very own motorcycle.

“First I got one, and said, ‘This is no fun to ride by myself,” Jacobs said. “So, then I said to my husband that he better get one.”

Now, three years later, both have their own bikes, and they’ve made it into a family pastime — getting their 21-year-old son into riding as well.

She’s looking forward to the charity ride on June 10, Jacobs said, and it’s planned to go forward, rain or shine. She said she appreciates the Stearns County Sheriff and state troopers for their willingness to come out to block traffic for the event.

Silent auction items will be collected until June 6, by calling Sheila Jacobs at (320) 282-2648.