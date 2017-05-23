Upcoming programs and activities at Sauk Centre Public Library

The Sauk Centre Public Library is pleased to offer the following programs and activities.

Garden Story Hour: May 30

In the spirit of springtime, join us for stories all about gardening on Tuesday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. You’ll also get to make a craft and enjoy a snack. For ages 3-7. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

“I Spy” Board: June 12 to Aug. 12

Come by the library any time during open hours this summer, take a peek at our giant “I Spy” board and see if you can find all the hidden objects. For ages 3-12.

Animal Houses: June 12 to Aug. 12

Can you match the animal to its home? Come to the library this summer any time during open hours and give it a try. For ages 3-6.

A “Monumental” Challenge: June 12 to Aug. 12

Can you name that famous monument just by the clues given? Swing by the library this summer and give it a try. For ages 6-13.

“But what does it do?”: June 12 to Aug. 12

Can you figure out the patent? We’ll be showcasing a new patent every week; stop by the library during open hours and take a guess. For teens.

Professor Marvel’s DIY Magic Show: June 13

Celebrate summer reading with Professor Marvel. This event engages kids with magic and storytelling, nonstop action and an interactive playscape that demonstrates the power of books. The fun happens on Tuesday, June 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For all ages and families. Limit 50. A Legacy event.

Little Elliot Story Hour: June 14

Join little Elliot on his adventures Wednesday, June 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We’ll explore fabulous stories, eat a sweet treat and make a little craft. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

Three Little Pigs Story Hour: June 21

Join the Three Little Pigs as they plot their escape from the Big Bad Wolf. We’ll read marvelous books, eat a tasty snack and even see if our houses can withstand the huff and puff of the wolf. The fun happens on Wednesday, June 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

Fishing Story Hour: June 28

Let’s catch some great stories together on Wednesday, June 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We’ll also eat a “fishy” snack and make an awesome craft. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

Reading by design with Gary Harbo: June 29

Would you like to learn how to draw machines that have made the world a better place? Gary Harbo will show you how on Thursday, June 29, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For ages 7-15. A Legacy event.

St. John’s animal architects story hour: July 5

Explore some of the world’s most talented architects — animals. Join St. John’s Outdoor University on Wednesday, July 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a story and some fun games. For ages 3-12. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

Camping Story Hour: July 12

Let’s read some campfire tales, eat a blazing good snack and make an outdoorsy craft. Come set up camp with us on Wednesday, July 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

LEGO Story Hour: July 19

Do you like building with LEGOS? Come join us for an hour of construction fun on Wednesday, July 19 a.m. from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We’ll read some fantastic books, eat a tasty snack and use our imaginations to build first-rate projects. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration is required.

Construction Story Hour: July 26

Join this fun and constructive story hour on Wednesday, July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We’ll read some building books, eat a snack and engineer a fun craft. For ages 4-8. Limit 30. Preregistration required.

Senior Fraud Protection Program: Aug. 22

Whether over the phone, via the internet or just by knocking on your door, scam artists are developing new and more sophisticated ways to steal your hard-earned money. Gary Johnson from the Better Business Bureau will host a program on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. that will provide information to help empower seniors to fight fraud. For adults. Limit 50. Preregistration required.

Campfire sing-along with Homemade Jammin’: July 11

Join us for campfire songs, treats and an evening for family fun. Bring your chairs or blankets and join us for Homemade Jammin’ on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sue Pundsack and friends will lead the sing-alongs. If it rains, we’ll just move indoors. For all ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Bryant Library Sauk Centre.

For more information, contact the Sauk Centre Public Library at 320-352-3016. Library hours are Monday Noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.