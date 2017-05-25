Janet Goihl, 84

Janet A. “Nettie” Goihl, age 84 of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Vince Lieser officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Janet Ann Fink was born May 9, 1933 in Richmond, Minnesota to Matthew and Agnes (Schreifels) Fink and was the oldest of four children. Nettie grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School. She worked at the Melrose Telephone Company for five years prior to her marriage. On October 9, 1955 she was united in marriage to LeRoy “Rusty” Goihl at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. She was a stay at home mom until her two sons went off to school. Nettie then worked for the Melrose Independent School District 740 as the counselor’s secretary for 27 years, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and the Christian Mothers. Nettie enjoyed playing cards, where she played on the Tuesday Card Club for over 35 years and she also bowled for Stearns Electric over 20 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and used to sew clothes for Barbie dolls. Nettie also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She loved to spend time with her family and cook for them.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel (Shar) Goihl of Melrose and David (Tana) Goihl of Litchfield; five grandchildren, Beth (Craig) Alipranti of Melrose, Cory (Tessa) Goihl of Melrose, Matt (Megan) Goihl of Freeport, Amie (Justin) McGraw of Litchfield, and Kevin (Ashley) Goihl of St. Michael; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter, Brady, Brooke, Henry, Caroline, Lilly, and Annabelle; sister, Lois (Jack) Goldsworthy of California; brother, Gerald Fink of Melrose; and many nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Nettie was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty Goihl in 1975; parents; step-mother, Genevieve Fink; sister, Marlene (Butsy) Duerr; sister-in-law, Betty Fink; and brother-in-law, Molly Duerr.

Serving as casket bearers will be Beth Goihl, Cory Goihl, Matt Goihl, Kevin Goihl, Amie McGraw, and Tyler Goihl.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.