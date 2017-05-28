LPGE principal Lingen retires, community ed director takes over

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] Retiring Principal Peter Lingen, left, is confident that Tammy Cebulla will do an excellent job as the new principal of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary School.

Since Tammy Cebulla received her principal’s license nine years ago, she’s been slowly working toward becoming the next principal at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary (LPGE)School in Long Prairie.

Her perseverance paid off. When Principal Peter Lingen announced a few months ago that he was going to retire, Cebulla sought the position.

It is a change of leadership Lingen is very comfortable with. He knows he is leaving the school in good hands, he said.

Since he became the principal in 2010, he’s worked closely with Cebulla.

“It’s tough with all the things that go on running a school. Even though she’s never had the position, technically she was my assistant principal. If there wasn’t something I could do, she’d handle it,” Lingen said.

Cebulla knows a lot about the school, how it works and its history, as well, Lingen said.

She’s been there for 18 years. For the first few years, she was a first grade teacher, but later became the community education director.

“I’m very excited to take over. We have a lot of programs that Mr. Lingen set up, and I’m excited to expand on those,” Cebulla said.

Throughout the years, Lingen introduced several programs in the school.

One is the positive behavior intervention system (PBIS), which focuses on giving students a clear directive of what behavior the school expects from them.

Banners and posters are posted throughout the school to remind the students to be responsible, respectful and safe, Lingen said.

Another program he started was the alternative delivery of specialized instructional services (ADSIS). It is funded through a federal grant the school secured.

“That program is set up to help students who are struggling, but don’t qualify for special education,” Lingen said.

As a result of bringing in the ADSIS program, the school was also able to bring in another four teachers.

Bringing in Minnesota reading and math tutors has been a great asset to the students, as well. The program brought an additional 2.5 people to help tutor students who needed the extra help, Lingen said.

One program the teachers find very helpful is the blast building level achievement support team. It provides an outlet for teachers to talk about their students and about different interventions that may benefit them, Lingen said.

“We’re doing things to make the programs work better, and I think Tammy would be the one that can get us over the hump, like improving the test scores. I have confidence in her that she is the one to get us where we need to be,” he said.

Lingen said that both parents and students are excited about Cebulla taking over as the new principal, July 10.

“I think the transition will be easier on the kids, too, since I don’t think there’s a kid in this school that doesn’t know who she is,” Lingen said.

Looking ahead, Cebulla said she plans to continue running the school by being fair and positive.

She’s also ready to take on any challenges that come with the job. It’s not easy, Lingen said, to manage about 60 staff members.

One thing that Lingen is looking forward to when it comes to retiring is that it will be easier for he and his wife, Debbie, to visit their grandchildren, Alyssa, 12, and Jacob, 9, who live in Sioux Falls, S.D.

It will also give him more time to watch various sporting events, go fishing and maintain their property by Lake Latimer near Long Prairie.

“I look forward to traveling more,” he said.

Looking back at his 42 years in education, it is a journey he doesn’t regret. He is also proud of the difference he’s been able to make while he was at LPGE.

“It has been good,” he said.