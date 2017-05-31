MaryAnn Vener, 60

MaryAnn M. Vener, age 60, of Grey Eagle, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota after a 20-month battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Ward Springs.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church in Grey Eagle. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

MaryAnn Margaret Pohlmann was born December 21, 1956 in Melrose, Minnesota to Lawrence and Irene (Koopmeiners) Pohlmann. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1975 and continued her education at St. Cloud Beauty School, graduating in 1979. On September 29, 1979, she married Mark Vener at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. She owned and operated MaryAnn’s Beauty Shop for 10 years before working at Stearns Manufacturing in Grey Eagle for 17 years. Stearns Manufacturing was sold and became KB’s Specialties where she continued to work for the next three years before retiring.

MaryAnn enjoyed watching the MN Twins and Vikings, going to casinos, playing pull-tabs, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzels, going for walks, attending family gatherings, and most of all, going on winter vacations to Mexico with Mark.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Vener of Grey Eagle; mother, Irene Pohlmann of Melrose; sisters and brothers, Kathy (Dave) Welle of Freeport, Fred Pohlmann of Willmar, Dan (Ruth) Pohlmann Sauk Centre, Patty Ahrens of Long Prairie, Rita (Jim) Geehan of Ham Lake, Eileen (Butch) Schneider of Cold Spring, Henry (Mary) Pohlmann of Melrose, Teresa (Bill) LeClaire of St. Cloud, and Carla (special friend, Dave Anderson) Hinnenkamp of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Jerry Vener of Brooklyn Center; and many other relatives and friends.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Pohlmann; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Elvina Vener; brothers, Bernard and David Pohlmann; sisters-in-law, Karen Pohlmann, Chris Vener, and Patty Niehaus; brother-in-law, David Vener; and niece, Tara Pohlmann.

Serving as casket bearers will be Kevin Welle, Mitchell Hinnenkamp, Keaton LeClaire, Aaron Pohlmann, James Geehan, and Andy Vener. Cross bearer will be Sara Clarys and scripture bearer will be Jonathan Carver. Readers will be Andy Welle and Kelsey LeClaire. Petitions will be read by MaryAnn’s nieces. Gift bearers will be Dan Pohlmann and Henry Pohlmann. Eucharistic Ministers will be Kathy Welle, Eileen Schneider, and Teresa LeClaire. Placing of the funeral pall will be MaryAnn’s sisters.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.