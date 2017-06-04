After 73 years, World War II remains vivid in veteran’s memory

Harold “Bud” Biskey was 20 when he was drafted into the United States Army in 1944.

When Harold “Bud” Biskey, now 93, of Pillsbury was in basic training in Texas in 1944, he didn’t think shooting a Texas buzzard would be a big deal.

“I was kind of a prankster back then, but shooting that buzzard nearly got me court-martialed. The buzzard was protected back then,” he said.

Biskey served as a private first class in the United States Army, 11th Regiment, 5th Division, 3rd Army, during World War II, from 1944 to 1946.

For the buzzard incident, Biskey was placed on company punishment, such as guard duty, for quite some time.

“That captain had something against me,” Biskey said.

It wasn’t until an inspector general examined the duty roster that his punishment was questioned.

“He told the captain to take me off of it because I needed the training, since I would be going overseas,” Biskey said.

Since Biskey had received company punishment, he no longer could be court-martialed, he said.

His captain’s obvious dislike for Biskey continued.

“He held up a bullet and placed it against my forehead. He said: ‘Do you see this? I’m going to lead you overseas and this is for you,’” Biskey said.

Biskey was 20 when he was drafted into the Army. Contrary to many who didn’t want to go, Biskey embraced it. Growing up as a farm boy from Burtrum, all there was to life in the area was to work for farmers.

Basic training was set up to be very hard and in a way to simulate war. It made boys into men, he said.

“We had some rough officers training us. They swore at us and trained us so we could learn something,” he said.

After he finished basic training, the Army life gave him the opportunity to see different parts of the United States and Europe. But it also brought him face-to-face with the brutality of war and his own mortality.

Biskey and his fellow men were taken overseas on a cattle freightliner that was steam powered by coal and only went as fast as 15 knots.

About mid-ocean, the ship was struck by a torpedo. A German submarine had been sighted, Biskey said.

“We were taking in more water than the pumps could pump out. We were told to be on standby and hold onto anything that was floating until we got the order to jump overboard,” Biskey said.

Fortunately, several of the engineers were able to find a temporary solution. By placing several metal sheets where they were taking in water, the pumps were able to pump out enough water to get them to the nearest port.

“It was very scary. You think about a lot of things,” Biskey said. But home was not one of them. For Biskey, even getting a letter from home was worse than not hearing from them. Many times it was about what was wrong.

“Home don’t mix with battle,” he said.

Near Luxembourg, the Germans had established their “Siegfried Line” of defense.

“They said that no Americans would ever break it. But Gen. George Patton sized it up and said that we would go through them Nazis. Even if it would cost us a wheelbarrow of dog tags,” Biskey said.

During World War II, Biskey was injured twice.

“I had shrapnel in my right shoulder. It didn’t hit the bone, just took meat off, but the bone was sticking out,” he said.

Later, Biskey was wounded when he was shot in his upper left arm, which landed him in recovery for four weeks in an old armory.

At one point, one of Biskey’s fellow company men, a Native American, was asked to go on a reconnaissance mission.

“He took up his billfold, looked at a photo of his wife and two daughters and kissed their faces,” he said.

When Biskey saw that, he offered to take his place. The mission resulted in the capture of 14 Nazi soldiers.

Another memory Biskey recalls is from what later became known as the Holocaust.

“We were traveling in trucks near Auschwitz (concentration camp in Poland) and there were rows of dead bodies of Jewish men, women and children. It’s something you never forget,” Biskey said.

Looking back at his service, Biskey said he’d go still today if he was asked.

“Even if it meant I would have to go in a wheelchair. It’s a proud feeling to serve. I’m proud to be a veteran and am proud of what I’ve had to do,” Biskey said.

Honoring Memorial Day is a given for Biskey.

“It makes me feel good. It’s about honoring the boys,” he said.