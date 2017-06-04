Kathy Marthaler, Woman of the Month, loves crunching numbers

By Roberta Olson

She knew what she wanted to do, and she’s been doing it, for more than half of her lifetime.

Katherine Marthaler, owner of H&R Block Tax Service in Sauk Centre, has been crunching the numbers for 24 years. She started out working for her aunt, the late Rita Toennis, in 1993.

“I started as a receptionist, then I moved to tax preparer,” she says.

She had graduated from Sauk Centre High School the year before, and had married Howard “straight out of high school,” she says.

Tax preparation wasn’t a career goal, but, says Marthaler, “When I got in with Rita, I knew I found what I wanted to do. I absolutely love it!” she said.

Marthaler was working for Toennis when Rita had a stroke in 2009. “I made a comment to the family if they needed help on Tuesday, and by Saturday we became partners. They brought me in. In 2010, I bought the business.”

Kathy learned by doing through it all. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires 18 hours of continuing eduation. H&R Block requires between 20 and 30 hours of continuing education each year.

By 2014, Marthaler was feeling the need to move to a bigger location. The present building at 1800 Second Street South, was purchased in 2014. After extensive remodeling the business moved in during 2015.

The building, which was formerly the Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting rooms, has undergone extensive remodeling on the main level. MBC Drainage, of which husband Howard Marthaler is a partner, moved their business office to the walk-out level in 2017.

While they share an employee during the busy tax season, Kathy says, “We keep the two businesses separate because of conflict of interest.” She admits she does act as a go-between for advertising, etc. for MBC Drainage.

Tax season is Marthaler’s busy season. “In February and March I am typically here from 6 a.m. to 8-9 at night,” she says. “In the winter time when there’s not a lot of stuff going on, I can work till 9-10 at night.”

But in the summertime, the lighter schedule of doing company payrolls, and helping businesses start up, Marthaler has time for family activities and to run in a few 5K races.

“Family” is a big gathering for Marthaler. Her parents, Bernard and JoAnn Deters of Sauk Centre, and her seven siblings, all live in Sauk Centre. The Marthaler family all live in Sauk Centre too.

“I like to do 5Ks,” she says. She and her sister run the Unleash the SHE, Celebrating Strength, Health and Empowerment 5-K, which is a benefit for ovarian cancer, in the Twin Cities.

“My sister finds them, and we go to them. I do three or four 5Ks a year,” she says, looking forward to the Sauk Centre race during Sinclair Lewis Days, which will become a chip timed race this year.

“I’m not fastest at it; I like doing it,” she says, noting that sometimes her daughters also join them in the races.

Kathy and Howard have three chidlren, son, Cody, 26, is a large equipment operator at MBC Drainage. He has a son, Brayden, age 7. Daughter Brittany, 23, is a pre-school teacher in the Albany Schools. Daughter Kayla, 20, is studying child development at Alexandria Technical College, with plans to graduate in December. She plans to do daycare after graduation.

“I lead a pretty simple life,” Marthaler said.

She enjoys living by Fairy Lake, and family gatherings. She enjoys reading when she gets a chance, doing Yoga, and a little gardening, but doesn’t claim any hobbies. She is a member of St. Alexius Church in West Union, where both families’ roots are, and a former member of the Sauk Centre Historical Society and the Sauk Centre Hockey Association.