Robotic milking farm to host this year’s Morrison County ‘Breakfast on the Farm’

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] The Roericks are excited to be hosting this year’s Morrison County Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, June 10, at Roerview Dairy, near Upsala. In 2015, Roerview Dairy transitioned to a robotic milking system, which in turn provides greater cow comfort. Pictured are the Roericks (from left): Stephen, Craig and Roger.

The Roerick family of Upsala is excited to be hosting this year’s Morrison County “Breakfast on the Farm,” Saturday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parking will be available at Upsala High School and buses will transport visitors to the farm location of Roerview Dairy.

To the Roericks, hosting the event is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the general consumer and production agriculture. It is not uncommon for those who are not familiar with agriculture to make their own assumption about what happens on the farm.

Roerview Dairy is owned and operated by Roger Roerick (Diane) and his two sons, Craig (Sarah) and Stephen (Amanda).

One relatively unique feature is that since December 2015, all the milking is done through the robotic milking system, Lely.

It was a result of not only being tired of high labor costs and the physical strain it had on their bodies, but also the lack of time they had to spend with their families.

When Roger and his wife, Diane, first started Roerview Dairy, they milked 25 cows in a tie stall. Eventually the number of cows being milked increased to 140.

Since the robotic milking system was installed, the cows are housed in a freestall barn and the Roericks milk 180 cows. They have a total herd of about 370 head of cattle.

“Not too many people have robotic milking. Less than 2 percent of the cows in the United States are milked by robots,” Craig said. Providing cow comfort is a priority at Roerview Dairy.

The Roericks also invested in automatic push feeders that are programmed to run along a set route through the feeding alley. It pushes the feed up to the feeding fence which makes it easier for the cows to reach.

They also have a battery-operated Lely Discovery barn cleaner that returns to a charging station on its own once it has cleaned manure from the cow housing floor.

The cows have 24/7 access to rotating brushes, which helps to keep them clean.

The Roericks also installed Dual Chamber cow water beds to make it more comfortable for the cows to lie down.

At the event, tours will be given on the robotic milking system. Various educational stations will be set up throughout the barn, as well.

An education station will be set up at the calf barn, where people may learn more about the calves.

Besides a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and ice cream, there will be several children’s activities available on the farm site.

“We’re hoping people will embrace the opportunity to come see the farm,” Stephen said.