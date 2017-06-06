Clarence VonWahlde, 94

Clarence J. Von Wahlde, age 94 of New Munich, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 31, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. DerekWiechmann officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. followed by St. Joseph’s Men’s Society at 6 p.m. and the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Clarence Joseph Von Wahlde was born January 23, 1923 in Oak Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Bernard and Regina (Gieske) Von Wahlde. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 during World War II in the Philippine Islands. After the military, he worked in Greenland with North Atlantic Construction Company building the Air Force base. He then returned home and took over the family farm. On June 17, 1967, he married Dorine “Sis” Uphoff at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. They continued to farm the home place until their retirement.

Clarence was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, and a life member of Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050.

Survivors include his siblings, Elsie Mergen of Albany, Irene Frevel of Sioux Falls, SD, Joe (Lorraine) Von Wahlde of St. Cloud, Rita Snyder of Denver, CO, and Eleanor (Tom) Thelen of Paynesville; and many nieces and nephews.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Dorine Von Wahlde on August 12, 2012; parents Ben and Regina Von Wahlde; sister, Marie B. Worms; niece, Linda Von Wahlde; and nephew, Dale Von Wahlde.

Serving as casket bearers will be Ralph Mergen, Bob Frevel, Bill Frevel, Cary Thelen, Curt Thelen, and Tom Thelen. Cross bearer will be Jane Ryan and scripture bearer will be Carl Thelen. Lector will be Carl Thelen. Gift bearers will be Lily Von Wahlde, Abby Thelen, and Mary Thelen. Eucharistic Ministers will be Sister Margaret Maus, O.S.B. and Sister Alice Imdieke, O.S.B. Honorary bearers will be St. Joseph’s Men’s Society.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.