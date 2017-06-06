Wesley Edin, 71, of Browerville, passed away on June 3, 2017. Funeral services for Wes will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie with Pastor Matt Stacey officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Wesley Carl was born January 8, 1946, in Little Falls, to Ben & Violet (Lund) Edin. On April 20, 1974, he married Gladys Koth in Wadena. Wesley was a farm boy who owned and operated Wesley’s Meat Processing for 10 years. He then became a truck driver and drove truck until his retirement due to medical reasons. Wesley enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycle. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie.

Wesley is survived by his wife Gladys of Browerville and brother Walter (Aleta) Edin of Upsala.

Wesley is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com