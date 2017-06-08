Theresa Kaluza, 80

Theresa “Terry” Kaluza, of Browerville passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017. She was 80 years old. Graveside services for Terry will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Browerville.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy; baby brother, Eddie.

She is survived by her three sons: Brad (Michelle), Shane (Lisa), and Scott; 5 grandchildren: Katie Kaluza, Tawni Kaluza, Kelsey Arnold (Kaluza), Coty Kaluza and Jack Kaluza; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Donald; other loving family and friends.

