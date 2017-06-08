Theresa “Terry” Kaluza, of Browerville passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017. She was 80 years old. Graveside services for Terry will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Browerville.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy; baby brother, Eddie.
She is survived by her three sons: Brad (Michelle), Shane (Lisa), and Scott; 5 grandchildren: Katie Kaluza, Tawni Kaluza, Kelsey Arnold (Kaluza), Coty Kaluza and Jack Kaluza; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Donald; other loving family and friends.
Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
Theresa Kaluza, 80
