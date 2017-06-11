Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Summer Beef Tour & Trade Show July 11

Hosted by the Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s Association (GRCA) near Starbuck

The Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the 2017 Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Summer Beef Tour & Trade Show Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Event headquarters are at Clear Springs Cattle Company, owned by Jim and Twyla Wulf at 30819 250th Street, just south of Starbuck.

Cost is $35 per person at the door or $25 per person if pre-registered by June 15 with discounts for students and children under 12. Cost includes a chartered bus ride, trade show admittance, lunch and steak supper. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with busses roughly leaving every 45 minutes until 8:45 am.

Each year a local cattlemen’s organization affiliated with the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association volunteers to host the Summer Beef Tour & Trade Show. The Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s Association (GRCA) is hosting this year’s event.

GRCA membership includes primarily cattle producers and industry professionals from Pope, Douglas, eastern Swift, western Stearns and northern Kandiyohi Counties.

The 2017 tour includes stops at Bakko Brother’s of rural Glenwood (premier dealer of Haybuster engine mount tub grinders and trailer mount tub grinders, JUG waterers and Tow Champion Rope); Redhead Creamery of rural Brooten, owned by the Jennisenn and Sjostrom families (120 cow dairy that utilizes a methane digester and has added value to the dairy by constructing an on-farm cheese plant and store); Bar J Ranch of rural Brooten, owned by the Reed Family (a registered Angus and Lowline ranch featuring K-line irrigation systems and cover crops); Highland Acres Cattle of rural Starbuck, owned by the Anderson Family (a registered Simmental cattle farm); a feed and forage equipment demonstration hosted by Nelson Red Angus near Swift Falls; a tour of a publicly owned parcels of land being grazed by private individuals, and Clear Springs Cattle Company owned by Jim and Twyla Wulf of rural Starbuck, (a registered Simmental and SimAngus ranch that utilizes native prairie restoration projects, cover crops, spring fed water tanks and a new bull facility).

During the day, tour participants will also get the opportunity to visit with industry professionals in the areas of cattle equipment, nutrition, genetics, programming and more at the trade show.

Come see an industry that takes a renewable and sustainable product and turns it into a high quality protein source.

For more information, please visit www.msca.org to view details regarding the tour, the Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page, by emailing us at [email protected] or by calling GRCA President Jake Reed at (320) 429-0983 or Tour Coordinators Kelly Anderson at (320) 808-4424 or Jim Ostlie at (320) 444-1113.