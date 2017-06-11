Sauk Centre missionary turns childhood memories into a book

Author Martha Towner grew up as a missionary in various parts of the world and wrote “A Whisper in the Night,” which is based on a true story from her childhood years.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

When some children asked Martha Towner to tell them a story, she wanted to tell something they could relate to.

Because of their lifestyle and culture, the missionary and author from Sauk Centre knew they weren’t too familiar with electricity or running water. It was also something Towner could relate to as she and her three siblings grew up with their parents, Herbert and Ruth Billman, being missionaries.

Reaching back into her childhood memory, she told the story of when she as a young girl narrowly escaped a snake in an outhouse her dad had built in 1963.

After having lived in Vietnam for four years, the Billman family felt the Lord was calling them to serve in Timor — an island at the southern end of Maritime Southeast Asia, just north of the Timor Sea.

Even though Timor didn’t welcome missionaries, the Billmans were wanted. Herbert was an eye doctor and had performed about 2,000 surgeries in Vietnam.

“They needed an eye doctor, since they didn’t have one on the island,” Towner said.

Their first stop was the airport in Darwin, Australia. Seven years old, Towner marveled at the sight of a pink bathtub in the ladies’ restroom.

“I was like in heaven. I knew what a tub was, but hadn’t seen one for many years,” she said.

Having traveled for a long time without anything to eat for 22 hours, the sight even made her forget her hunger.

Later on, the Billmans boarded a small eight-passenger plane and landed on Timor.

“That was the largest plane that could land there. There was no official airport, so once we landed, they just left us alone there,” Towner said.

The Billmans moved into a house that was made of bamboo and had a thatch roof.

Before her dad built the outhouse, their “latrine” was a large crater.

“Back then, we thought the crater may have been from a meteoroid or something. In reality, it was most likely a dried out pond,” Towner said.

The outhouse Herbert built had a blocking privacy wall. For a “door,” they used a stick that let anyone know if it was occupied.

Inside the outhouse was the latrine, a bowl for washing hands and her younger sister’s potty. Even though the Billmans were excited about finally having an outhouse, the latrine was made of rough wood, which made moving around out of the question. It didn’t take much to attract a splinter, Towner said.

Thinking it would be more comfortable to use her sister’s potty, she asked her mom for permission.

But since she would also need to take it outside and go through certain steps to clean it, in the end, Towner thought it would be more work using the potty than the latrine.

It wasn’t something she wanted to do in the middle of the night.

But one night she felt a strong urge that she should use the potty after all. Looking back, she believes it was the inaudible voice of God who prompted her.

“Normally I’d have a flashlight with me, but I would never use it. I knew my way around,” she said.

When she turned on the flash light, she discovered a snake was laying on top of the latrine.

“If I hadn’t listened to the voice that told me to use the potty instead, I would’ve sat right down on that snake,” Towner said.

Since so many children were intrigued by her story and were ministered to by the gospel, Towner decided to turn her island experience into a book.

“They just loved it,” she said.

Towner and her daughter, Anne illustrated “A Whisper in the Night” and a companion coloring book. Both will be sold separately at the Arts n’ Crafts Show during Prairie Days in Long Prairie, Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.