Which state can no longer govern itself?

OK, here’s a quiz: Which U.S. state is so polarized that the Democrats and Republicans got so angry with each other that the governor vetoed all funding for the Legislature?

One party has determined that it won’t raise taxes because the private sector needs more capital to create jobs and so it can hire and retain employees.

The other party has determined that if any government programs are reduced, it will hurt the young and the poor and that government needs more revenue so that it can employ and retain qualified people to manage its programs.

If you guessed Minnesota — or New Mexico — you would be half right. Full credit for both.

One month before Minnesota DFL Gov. Mark Dayton decided it was best to have the GOP-controlled Legislature go all-volunteer, New Mexico Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, did the same thing to her Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Proving that political polarization is not a one-party problem, Dayton and Martinez showed their legislatures they really, truly mean business.

The difference at this point is that New Mexico got a one-month head start on the lunacy, and has solved its differences by dumpiing the problem on those yet to be born. That’s right, it decided to issue bonds to pay for the extra spending since this generation couldn’t figure out how to pay for everything it wanted itself.

Minnesota, meanwhile, increased its bonded indebtedness $990 million while sitting on a $1.6 billion surplus, so a solution may be more elusive here.