Arlene Meyer, 84

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove for Arlene Meyer who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 12 in Melrose, Minnesota. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.

Arlene Christine Rausch was born April 19, 1933 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Joseph and Catherine (Heinen) Rausch. Arlene married Aloys “Red” Meyer on August 9, 1958 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. They dairy farmed near Meire Grove. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove.

Survivors include her husband, Aloys “Red” Meyer of Melrose; children, Judy (Steve) Croegaert of Willmar, Sharon (Don) Kluempke of Melrose, Shirley (Randy) Willoughby of Holdingford, Karl (Geri) Meyer of Meire Grove, Marvin (Rita) Meyer of Meire Grove, Glen (Julie) Meyer of Freeport, Carrie (Tim) Kerfeld of St. Rosa, and Kay Kahler of Little Falls; 25 grandchildren; sisters and brother, Margaret Scherer of Freeport, Dorothy (Tom) Koschiol of St. Cloud, Jeanette (John) Steichen of St. Joseph, Donald (Maggie) Rausch of St. Martin, and Catherine (Harold) Meierhofer of Eden Valley.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Gary Kahler; sister, Mildred Meierhofer; brother-in-law, Cyril Scherer; and other in laws, nieces, and nephews.