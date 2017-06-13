Innocent Roelike, 93

Innocent S. “Buddy” Roelike, age 93 of Elrosa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his home in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Peter Kirchner officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre.

Innocent Stephen Roelike was born December 28, 1923 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Anton and Mary (Jaeger) Roelike. He moved to the family farm when he was 2 years old. On June 5, 1946 he was united in marriage to Alfrieda “Frieda” Weber at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. Buddy worked the family farm his entire life with Frieda by his side. Bud enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching all types of sports, taking trips to Vegas, and his gator. He loved giving rides to his sweetie, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Buddy was very devoted to his church, family, and farming. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa where he was a member of the choir for 75 years. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and Catholic United Financial. Buddy was a loving, caring, and giving person. He loved visits from his family and talking farming.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Hal) Kampsen of Sauk Centre, Kevin (Sheila) Roelike of Sauk Centre, Norma (Dan) Ellering of Sauk Centre, Don (Betty) Roelike of Belgrade, Larry (LuAnne) Roelike of Sauk Centre, Leon (Diane) Roelike of Sauk Centre, Joel (Joyce) Roelike of Lake Henry, Lisa (Scott) Tullis of Sauk Centre, Gregg (Debra) Roelike of St. Joseph, and Julie (Todd) Ruegemer of Cold Spring; 41 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren with one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie Roelike Messer.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Frieda Roelike on April 30, 2017; parents; son, Kenneth Roelike; infant son, Scott Roelike; sisters, Clementine Nichols, Olivia Winter, Hildegard Winter, Alvina Johnson, and an infant sister, Sidonia; and brothers, Werner, Gilbert, Benno, and an infant brother, Reinhard Roelike.

Serving as casket bearers will be Gregg, Joel, Larry, Buddy, Leon, Don, and Kevin Roelike. Cross bearer will be Cheryl Lawinger and scripture bearer will be Kendyl Tullis. Honorary bearers will be Catholic United Financial and Catholic Order of Foresters. Lectors will be Tim Kampsen and Brittany Roelike and Mass servers will be Isaac Roelike and Blake Bromenshenkel. Eucharistic Ministers will be Gregg Roelike and Deb Roelike. Gift bearers will be Amanda Ritter, Emily Roelike, and LeAnne Roelike. John Deere tractor, gator, and hat bearers will be Dominic Ritter, Hayden Neubert, and Nolan Kampsen.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.