Rose Petersen, 89 of Clarissa died Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Lakewood Health System in Staples. A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Rose at 11:00 am on Friday, June 16, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Clarissa, burial was in the Church Cemetery.

Rose was born May 13, 1928 in Crespart, North Dakota to Willian and Loretta (Kellher) Hass. She was raised in Clarissa and graduated from the Clarissa High School and married Ray Petersen on February 9, 1948 in the “Old Mission Church”

Rose held different jobs around town until John Romstad, DDS purchased the dentist office in Clarissa and she worked there until her retirement. She was an active member of her church; choir, CCD & Mission Group and in the Clarissa American Legion Auxiliary Post 213.

She loved to go dancing and go traveling; Rose and Ray belonged to a square dancing group for many years and would spend winters down south. Gardening was Rose’s passion-she was a founding member of the Lady Bug Garden Club and at the age of 80 built the flower garden on the hillside in the Clarissa City Park; she worked on it for five years until her health would no longer allow it.

She and Ray raised 4 children, Val (Barb Petersen of Clarissa, Steve (Roxanne) Petersen of Milwaukee, Tim (Geralyn) Petersen of Coon Rapids, and Mary (Wayne) Yates of Clarissa. Rose is also survived by one brother, Robert (Bev) Hass of Cottage Grove, 2 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Petersen of Inver Grove Heights, Ruth Hass of Sacramento , 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents, William & Loretta; six brothers, Arnold, Gerhart, Joseph Kellher, Bill, Charles and Francis.