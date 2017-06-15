Robert Ahrens, 68

Robert H. “Bob” Ahrens, age 68 of Grey Eagle, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at his home in Grey Eagle, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating with military honors provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the church.

Robert H. Ahrens was born June 2, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota to Norbert and Caroline (Boeckermann) Ahrens. He attended Long Prairie High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 through 1971. On October 6, 1973, he married Jeri Harth at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Bob partnered with his cousin, Dan, owning and operating Dan and Bob’s Sod Service in Brainerd. Bob was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking wild game, camping, playing cards, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Jeri Ahrens of Grey Eagle; children, Stuart Ahrens of Grey Eagle, Stephanie (Brad) Karnes of Osakis, Steven (fiancé, Iris) Ahrens of Grey Eagle, and Sarah (Vachay) Sirivong of Chaska; mother, Caroline Ahrens of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Mariah, Preston, Makenzy, and Maci Karnes, Kamron, Owen, Norah, and Quinton Sirivong; brothers and sisters, Leroy (Marque) Ahrens of Grey Eagle, AnnaMae (Paul) Graves of Long Prairie, Jane (Leroy) Schultz of Eagle Bend, John (Sandy) Ahrens of Grey Eagle, and Joe (Denise Leagjeld) Ahrens of Carlos.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Norbert Ahrens; sister, Joyce Revering; brother-in-law, Gary Revering; father and mother-in-law, Jerold and Doris Harth; and nephews, Brady Kuehn and Tyler Harth.

Serving as casket bearers will be Zachary Kuehn, Jeff Ahrens, Cole Ahrens, Jeremy Graves, Stacy Ahrens, Jamie Ahrens, Ryan Frieler, and Chad Frieler. Cross bearer will be Preston Karnes and scripture bearer will be Mariah Karnes. Honorary bearers will be Bob’s grandchildren, Mariah, Preston, Makenzy, and Maci Karnes, Kamron, Owen, Norah, and Quinton Sirivong.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.