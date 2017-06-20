David L. Carruthers, 69, (Braun Relation)

David L. Carruthers, 69, of Flower Mound, TX passed away with his wife Jean by his side on Friday, March 10, 2017, after receiving many goodbyes, hugs and kisses from his loved ones. David was born September 19, 1947 in Thermopolis, WY to Charles Henry Carruthers and Iola M. Harding.

David moved to Alaska for two years when he was a toddler and then returned to Jackson Hole, WY for a few years. After that, David moved to San Angelo, TX, where he lived until he joined the Navy. David enlisted in the Navy in 1965. He spent 3 years serving proudly for his country, especially the fun times he spent while in port. David enjoyed a good conversation about the days that he served.

David enjoyed the years he lived in Minnesota. He spent many days with his father-in-law, Ralph Braun doing various activities. His passions included traveling, endless fishing on the many beautiful lakes of Minnesota, snowmobiling, gatherings with his friends and family and most of all, meeting the love of his life Jean. David and Jean married March 13th, 1981 in sunny and fun Las Vegas, Nevada.

David is survived by his wife, Jean of Flower Mound, TX; son, Patrick P. Carruthers, of Wayzata, MN; daughter, Donna M. Vazquez, of Long Beach, CA; four grandchildren, Daniel and Arlene Carruthers of Wayzata, MN and Josiah and Micah Vazquez of Long Beach, CA; sister, Jo Ellen Davis of Pilot Point, TX; father-in-law, Ralph Braun of Sauk Centre, MN; sister-in-law, Sandi Radzak of Sartell, MN; brother-in-law, Roger Braun of Willmar, MN; sister-in law, Cindy Fischer of Rice, MN; four nephews, Scott of Minnesota, Ted of Nevada, Josh of Colorado, Nick of Alaska; and eight nieces Mindy and Cindy of Texas, Amy and Carrie of Minnesota, Kathy of Ohio, Lisa of Virginia, Jessica and Jaime of Minnesota.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Iola; mother-in- law, Mary Ann Braun; and one nephew.

Thank you to the excellent staff at Aspen Home Health and Aspen Hospice for the wonderful care they provided David.

Arrangements were under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.

A memorial service was held at 11a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville, TX.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre, MN. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Sauk Centre. Micah Vazquez will be cross bearer and Josiah Vazquez will be flag bearer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services.