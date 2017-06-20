Stanley Olmscheid, 86

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Stanley Olmscheid, age 86, who died Sunday at Koronis Manor in Paynesville surrounded by his loving wife and family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the parish hall.

Stanley was born in St. Martin Township, MN to Frank and Elizabeth (Wulfekuhle) Olmscheid. He married Marion Lieser on May 20, 1953 at St. Martin Catholic Church, St Martin, MN. He was a farmer in St. Martin until he retired in 1995. Stanley was a member of St. Joseph’s Society, St. Martin Lions, Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial, AMPI Board, St. Martin Co-op Board and an usher for St. Martin Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife; Marion; children, Bev (Bill) Lieser, Joan (Kevin) Blonigen, Sharon (Roger) Uphoff, Jeff (Lisa) Olmscheid, Ruth (Randy) Olmscheid, Terry (Diane) Olmscheid, Brenda (Alan) Wenker; Siblings, Adeline Graf, Sr. Lorraine Olmscheid, OSF; sister-in-laws, Mildred Olmscheid, Susan Olmscheid, Peggy Herges, Rosetta Olmscheid; 19 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Rich Vos; great-granddaughter, Kendra Olmscheid; siblings, Eugene, Julian, Roman, Claude, and Hilary Olmscheid, Bernadine Dingmann, and Mary Ann Fuchs.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.