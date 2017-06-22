Todd Olson, 53

Todd D. Olson, age 53, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota after a year and a half battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Marty Porter. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre.

Todd David Olson was born February 7, 1964 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Virden and Mary Mae (Minette) Olson. Todd attended Sauk Centre High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard March 29, 1982 and was honorably discharged July 14, 2003, spending over 21 years as a Staff Sergeant. Todd married Sandy West on June 2, 1989 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He did carpentry work in the 1990’s and renovated three of the houses that he and his family lived in. He also worked as a car salesman for a few years at John Wiese and then went back to work as a machinist at Melrose Metalworks.

Todd enjoyed riding horses, spending time on the farm, biking, fishing, and pheasant hunting. He loved to go on vacations and spend time with his family. He also was a movie buff. He always watched movies, whether it was going to the theatres with the family to see a movie or watching them at home, it was a pastime he enjoyed most.

Todd was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 67.

Survivors include his wife; Sandy Olson of Sauk Centre; children, Becky (Hans) Larson of Perham, Autumn Olson of Sauk Centre, and Blaine Olson of Sauk Centre; grandson, Kellen Larson; mother, Mary Mae Olson of Sauk Centre; brothers and sisters; Bonnie (John) Nagel of Little Falls, Linda (Wayne) Thom of Swanville, Perry Olson of Long Prairie, Sandy (Larry) Thom of Melrose, Lonney (Charley) Olson of Sauk Centre, Jody Olson of Sauk Centre, Kim (Sherry) Olson of Sauk Centre, Lance (Beth Carstens) Olson of Sauk Centre, Shelly (Keith Nygaard) Rust of Belgrade, Patrice Koshiol of Paynesville, Marty (Heather) Olson of Little Sauk, and Shannon Olson of Sauk Centre; brothers and sisters-in-law; mother and father-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Virden Olson on February 18, 2017.

Serving as casket bearers will be Blaine Olson, Brandon Olson, Lorman Henry, Pat Henry, Jarmin Henry, and Brent Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.