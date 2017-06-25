St. Augusta teen attends presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Kaylee Hechtel, 18, of St. Augusta stands in front of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., during her trip with the 4-H youth program in January, to attend the presidential inauguration.

By Mollie Rushmeyer, Correspondent

Kaylee Hechtel of St. Augusta flew to Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, to attend what few people will ever experience in their lifetime — the 2017 presidential inauguration. The group she went with consisted of 45 4-H youth delegates plus chaperones for the Citizenship Washington Focus trip. Hechtel said the 4-H members were carefully chosen through quite an involved process.

Each applicant wrote and was judged on seven essays, had to get verification from a 4-H mentor, and completed three interviews.

“To go on this trip was really intense,” Hechtel said. “There were a lot of applicants and I feel so honored to have been chosen to go.”

The 45 Minnesota delegates from 4-H programs all over the state joined roughly 400 other 4-H delegates from across the United States at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center in Washington, D.C.

During the delegates’ inaugural visit, they were split into smaller groups to do some sightseeing in the capital city. Hechtel said she enjoyed visiting the Newseum and seeing the first television news van made in St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as the Lincoln Memorial and Jefferson Memorial. One sightseeing highlight was visiting the American History Museum, she said.

Ultimately, however, the focus for the trip was to learn more about the democratic process and our government in an unbiased environment, and without getting into the political party sides, Hechtel said. Through classes with other delegates, she was also able to talk with people who used to work in the White House and hear more about what working close to the president is really like.

One of her favorite take-aways from the trip was meeting the other delegates from the Minnesota group she went with as well as the 4-H members from all over the United States. She said she plans to stay in touch with the friends she made.

“It was fun to connect with so many different 4-H clubs and all the different people,” Hechtel said.

Then it was time for the main event — the 2017 presidential inauguration — which was the first trip of this kind for the 4-H youth program. The crowds gathered on the National Mall in front of the Washington Memorial. Hechtel said the 4-H group received red tickets, allowing them an excellent visual of all the action.

“We passed through airport-type security,” Hechtel said. “We could tell we were watched closely, so we felt very safe.”

As the progression of the inauguration commenced, Hechtel said one of the things that impressed her the most was the quiet and amity with which the transference of power took place.

“It was amazing how silent the crowd was, and how peaceful the transfer was,” Hechtel said.

With the news coverage and debates before the election so heated, Hechtel said she was nervous to attend President Trump’s step into office.

Although the ceremony and swearing-in commenced without a hitch, Hechtel said the riots that took place in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration happened about 10 minutes after the 4-H groups left.

Hechtel, who graduated this year from Kimball High School, said her classes in civics and United States history gave her a little background, but the trip gave her a greater personal understanding of government. The 18-year-old is the current treasurer for the Breezy Pines 4-H group near St. Augusta where she lives, and she plans to continue in her duties for now. She said she has been a part of the group since seventh grade and participates in about 30 projects throughout the year.

In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth and major in business, with the hope to manage a non-profit someday.

“4-H is a non-profit, and it has really impacted my life,” Hechtel said.

Although she doesn’t see herself going into politics in the future, she said she does feel the trip was a great experience and one she will never forget.