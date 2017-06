Jake Dennis Muellner was born to Gretchen and Eric Muellner of Sauk Centre, June 21, 2017 at 8:52 a.m. at CentraCare Health in Melrose. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long.

Jake is welcomed home by big brother Danny,

4 years old.

Grandparents are David and Dianne Kleve of Freeport and Dennis and Dianne Muellner of Sauk Centre.

Great-grandparents are Arnold and the late Marie Kleve, the late Fred and Frieda Gerads, the late David and Marie Winter and Ralph and Regine Muellner.