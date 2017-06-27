Janice Larsen, 81

Janice Larsen, age 81 of Osakis passed into her new life on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from the Galeon in Osakis, MN.

A beautiful baby girl was born to Oscar and Mildred (Petterson) Lovgren on April 3, 1936 in Alexandria, MN. They named her Janice Iverlee and she grew up and attended Jefferson High School, graduating at the top of her class as valedictorian in 1953. Her first employment was working for a local bank. After her marriage to Don Larsen on June 12, 1954 at the family farm in Rose City, Janice and Don moved to Texas while Don served in the military. They returned and made their home in Osakis. Jan cared for their four children, was a farm wife, worked from home as a seamstress, sold Avon, and also worked as a jewelry rep. Jan later attended school to become a medical secretary, working for Grant Hustad Implement and the Alexandria Clinic. She also worked for a time as the coordinator for the Osakis Senior Center. In recent years, Jan worked locally for Jacob’s Lefse in Osakis which was a perfect fit for this full blooded Swede. She recently retired from serving as secretary at the First Presbyterian Church where she was a member. Generous with her time and talents, Jan was involved in many groups during her life. She was a 4 H leader for many years and also served on the Osakis School Board. She was also active at the Osakis Heritage Center and belonged to the Community Memorial Home Auxiliary and the Good Sam Club, with whom she went on dozens of camping adventures. Jan donated countless hours at her church, serving not only as Clerk of Session, but also an Elder, Deacon, Church Youth Group leader and belonged to the Presbyterian Women’s group. She also filled in as pianist when needed. Her efficiency and pleasant demeanor was a blessing to all the groups in which she was involved. Jan had many interests and hobbies. Among them was checking garage sales for treasures in which to stock their antique booth and also for collecting plates and teapots. Over the years she also enjoyed square dancing, rollerskating, candlemaking, camping, reading and playing cards. Jan loved to do handiwork and made beautiful sewing, quilting, needlework and embroidery projects. Many of these projects were shown at the county fair. Annual Minnesota State Fair trips were a tradition in the Larsen family. School events and activities for the kids and grandkids were always a priority. She also enjoyed music and attended many concerts. Jan was a very good cook and spent hours baking and canning. She will be especially remembered for her delicious Swedish tea rings, rhubarb pies, divinity andScotcharoos. She loved and spoiled the many pets they had over the years. Remembered by many because of her smile, she will also be remembered for her concern for and willingness to help others. Jan will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 63 years, Don Larsen of Osakis; her children, Shari (Dennis) Maloney of Osakis, David (Kim) Larsen of Billings, MT, Carla (Chad) Mathews of Osakis; son-in-law, Jeff Collins of Minneapolis; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Denise Collins, her brother and his wife, Wayne and Ruby Lovgren.

Memorial services for Jan will be held at the church she so loved, First Presbyterian in Osakis on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:00 am with Rev. Randy Knuth officiating. Urn bearer is her son, David Larsen and honor bearers are all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Shaun, Matthew and Adam Maloney, Jamie Larsen, Jess Zyph, James Larsen, Tanner and Taye Mathews, Trent and Shelby Maloney, and Nevaeh Smith. Inurnment is at the West Evergreen Cemetery in Osakis, MN.

Special thanks to the staff and administration of Galeon in Osakis and the Douglas County Hospice for their love and care during Jan’s journey. It was so appreciated. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN.