Sandra Porter, 70

Sandra L. “Sandy” Porter, age 70, of Sauk Centre, died peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2017 at CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the VFW in Blaine.

Sandra Lee Richardson was born December 28, 1946 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin to Evin and Helen (Cook) Richardson. She worked at MINCO Products in Fridley for over 20 years. Sandy loved to craft and had made many towels. She was a lifetime member of the VFW in Blaine. Sandy enjoyed watching her re-runs on TV, going to the casino, and spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her children, Patrick (Lisa) Porter, Shawn (Lee Wallace) Porter, Charles Porter, Curt Porter, Kelly (Erik) Lowhorn, Chet (Whitney LeClaire) Porter, and Shannon Sitz; grandchildren, Steven Porter and Alexus Morman; great-grandchildren, Jaden Charles and Nova Lee Porter; and brother and sister, Cindi Medlin and Bob Richardson.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Porter III; infant daughter, Carla Porter; parents, Evin and Helen; granddaughter, Tanjanique Morman; and brothers, Leon Richardson and Jim Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.