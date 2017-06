Memorial Celebration for Emeron ‘EM’ Zackoski is being held Sat., July 22 at the Lion’s Park in St. Rosa, 12-3 PM. Em grew up in Melrose, (9.25.15-7.12.16). He and his brothers Joe and Nick all built cabins on Big Birch Lake and enjoyed BBL summers with their families for decades.

Please come and help us commemorate Em’s life.