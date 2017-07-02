Meier Century Farm: The gathering place for decades

The Meier family farm in Holdingford has been the gathering place for family and friends since it was built in 1914. Pictured are family members (from left): Daughter Leone Fowler, mom Dorothy Meier, daughter Lenore Dawson and son, Patrick Meier.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

[email protected]

The local newspaper, the “Holdingford Advertiser,” informed its area residents, Sept. 3, 1914, that Frank Meiers had purchased the “Batz farm.”

As he had started excavating, he planned to build a “modern structure with indoor heating, light and water plants.”

“It was the state of the art in its time,” said his granddaughter Leone (Meier) Fowler of Holdingford.

One of many things Frank was known for was his heart for progress and growth. By the time, Fowler’s parents, Cyril and Dorothy Meier, took over the farm it had grown to 350 acres.

“But in the tough times during the depression, Grandpa would buy up people’s farms if they were going under, so the land was bought in bits and pieces,” Fowler said.

Since then, some acreage has been sold off and about 295 acres remain in the family.

Another thing Frank strongly believed in was education. It was important to him that all of his 10 children, six girls and four boys, went to school and that others had the same opportunity.

“He really saw to it that our first school was built here (in Holdingford). He also served on the school board for many years,” Fowler said.

Even though Frank grew up south of Albany, his parents, Joe and Anna both immigrated to the United States from Germany.

In 2017, the Meier family farm was named a Century Farm. It is something the Meier family considers to be an honor. A lot of history has been made at the farm and in the surrounding areas.

But growing up on the farm wasn’t all easy, despite its modern touch. It was a lot of work and everybody was expected to pitch in.

“Going to school was like going on vacation. If people were visiting from the Cities, they were on vacation. Everybody else was busy working,” said Fowler’s brother, Patrick Meier.

The Meier family farm used to be a dairy farm with about 40 cows being milked. Taking care of the large house with its 16 rooms, attic and basement wasn’t easy either.

Though hard work was the norm at the Meier family farm, one thing that stands out in the memories of people is the unwavering hospitality the Meiers were known for.

There was seldom a time when the house wasn’t filled with visitors, friends and family from near and far.

“In retrospect, this was the home place. It was always a busy place with people visiting. It still is,” Fowler said. Frank and Katharina Meier stressed the importance of having an education to all their 10 children. Pictured are Meier family members, from left, front, Frank and Katharina Meier. Second row (from left) Hildegard, Clara, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Christine and Leo Meier. Back row: Roman, Cyril, Edmund and Angela Meier.

The tradition of being the gathering place for family and friends continues today.

“It’s been ongoing forever that people come back to see us,” Fowler said.

Longevity runs in the family, as well. Fowler’s and Meier’s mom, Dorothy died in January at the age of 95. Several aunts have lived to well over 90, as well.

Fowler said it wasn’t until Dorothy’s funeral she and her siblings found out just how much of an impact their mom had on different people.

“My mom took care of a lot of people, she took in people. We found that out from people at the funeral that we didn’t know. One woman said that mom had taken her out of the orphanage and had given her, her first home,” Fowler said.

It was a win-win situation. Her mom often hired help that way and they had a place to call home. Since education was considered important, she would also send them to school, Fowler said.

Some unique features to the farm that remain today are the old water heaters and an ice house.

The ice house was once used to store food items that needed to be refrigerated.

The glass in the windows remains the same, too.

The old barn used to be a beautiful sight, Fowler said, but it was destroyed in a storm in 1983,” Meier said.

Today, the farm is the home to 22 beef cattle. There’s always something that needs to be done at the farm, Meier said.