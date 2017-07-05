Arlen Kuhlmann, 86

Arlen Kuhlmann, age of 86 of Long Prairie, died peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2017 with her husband at her side in their rural Long Prairie home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in St. Adalbert’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Sauk Centre.

Arlen Mae Kuhlmann was born February 3, 1931 in Little Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Emma (Lapos) Wyrwicki. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, Minnesota. Arlen was united in marriage to Jerome H. Kuhlmann June 5, 1950 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, Minnesota. To this union, two sons were born.

Arlen worked at Harts Department Store in Long Prairie and then at Harts Press/Banta Printing for many years. Arlen had many talents. She spent years painting and designing crafts with her granddaughter and traveled to various craft shows. She then opened a business with her daughter-in-law, Primrose Furniture. Arlen spent the next eight years going to auctions with her husband gathering furniture for the store. Arlen did it all! Upholstering, painting, and repairing the furniture. She also was a seamstress and loved to can produce from her garden each year. Arlen loved to dance and listen to “Good Country Music.” She played many games of Chinese Checkers and Aggravation with her grandchildren, and many rounds of 6/5/4 with her auxiliary girlfriends. She enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds. Her dogs were her companions.

Arlen was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and the Little Sauk Women’s Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jerome; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darryl and Peggy Kuhlmann of Long Prairie, Minnesota and Jeffrey and Kristie Kuhlmann of Long Prairie, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Kali (Jeff), Melissa, Heather (Matt), Cameron (Amanda), Devin (Laura), and DJ; three great grandchildren, Austin, Saundra, and Sebastien; sisters, Arliss Velander of Fridley, Minnesota, and Carol (Conrad) Keech of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Arlen was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Wyrwicki; sister, Joan Kulus; brothers-in-law, Leonard Kulus, Jean Velander, and Linus Super.

Serving as casket bearers will be Darryl Kuhlmann, Jeffrey Kuhlmann, Cameron Kuhlmann, D.J. Kuhlmann, Austin Sunder and Matthew Kvilhaug.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.