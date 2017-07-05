Norman Beach, 84

Norman K. Beach 84 year old resident of Eagle Bend passed away June 29, 2017 at Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN. Funeral services will be Monday, July 3 at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Eagle Bend, with Pastor Kali Christensen officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service also at the church in Eagle Bend. Burial will be at Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Clotho.

Norman was born Friday, September 16, 1932 in Osakis, MN to George and Gladys (Hoosline) Beach. He and his 5 younger brothers were raised on a farm 11 miles southwest of Eagle Bend. Following his education, Norman began his passion and career of 51 years, working for Starry Construction, currently known as Central Specialties. Monday, August 11, 1953 was a very hot and rainy day in central Minnesota; the day he married the love of his life, Arvilla Motl. Five days later Norman returned to serving in the US Army, in Korea. Once returning home Norman and Arvilla made their life on their own slice of heaven, 13 miles south of Eagle Bend. This is where they welcomed and raised three beautiful daughters. Norman lived a life that was full of pride, joy, and so much happiness. This could best be seen when he was smiling, laughing, playing, and loving his family. His hobbies included farming, racing, dancing, mowing the lawn, and trips to the casino. Norman’s legacy of generosity, work ethic, and selflessness will always live on.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Arvilla Beach; children, Pamela (Rodney) Kopp, Georgia (Bill) Peterson, Denise (Byron) Hess; grandchildren, Shaun (Kasey) Peterson, Jacob (Miranda) Lorentz, Cody (Kandi) Hess, Tristin (Josh) Andreasen, Brittany (Chris) Ingersoll, Jessica (Luke) Strawn; honorary grandson, Jeremy Morton; great-grandchildren, Hadley Peterson, Cael, Chace, & Chloe Lorentz, Graysen & Brecken Andreasen, Evelyn Hess, Crosby Ingersoll, Mason & Kaeden Stawn; brothers, Myron Beach, Roger Beach, Dennis (Karen) Beach, Terry (Edna) Beach, and Alan (Sheryl) Beach.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son; his in-laws; brothers- in-law; sisters-in-laws; nieces & nephews.

Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral.