Norman Wettstein, 76

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, Thursday, July 6, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Norman A. Wettstein, age 76, of Long Prairie who passed away on Tuesday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2017 and after 8 am Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home-Stein, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4 pm and parish prayers at 7 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Norman Anthony Wettstein was born August 23, 1940 in Hartford Township, Todd County, Minnesota, the son of Gilbert and Edna (Becker) Wettstein. They moved to a farm in Wykham Township, near Eagle Bend where he grew up and attended school. Norman graduated from Eagle Bend High School in 1958 and attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. During the summer months, he would work in the grain fields of North Dakota during threshing season. Norman owned and operated Todd Radio and TV Repair for several years. He married Joan Pampy on September 24, 1962 in Browerville. In 1961, Norman became Chief Engineer at KEYL/KXDL Radio Station, where he was still employed at the time of his death.

Norman was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He enjoyed inventing electronic gadgets, which included machines for his garden.

Norman is survived by his wife, Joan, Long Prairie; siblings, Irene (Paul) Schmidt, Grangeville, ID, Jim Wettstein, Wisconsin, and George (Jewell) Wettstein, Eau Claire, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Casket bearers will be Don Wettstein, John Wettstein, Paul Wettstein, Paul Pachan, Nick Pachan, and Al Bailey.

