Community & People

Highway 71 improvements in Elrosa complete

By

The Highway 71 improvement project in Elrosa is complete. The detour(s) will be removed and the new roadway will open to motorists by 5 p.m. Friday, July 7.

The newly completed $1 million project includes:

· A new road surface and driveway entrances from north of First Avenue to south of Fourth Avenue

· Improved drainage infrastructure

· Improved pedestrian sidewalks and approaches

· Relocated underground utilities

Motorists can expect a new smoother road surface and improved drainage and pedestrian accessibility.

For more information on this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/2017/elrosa/.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check www.511mn.org.

 