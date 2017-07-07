Highway 71 improvements in Elrosa complete

The Highway 71 improvement project in Elrosa is complete. The detour(s) will be removed and the new roadway will open to motorists by 5 p.m. Friday, July 7.

The newly completed $1 million project includes:

· A new road surface and driveway entrances from north of First Avenue to south of Fourth Avenue

· Improved drainage infrastructure

· Improved pedestrian sidewalks and approaches

· Relocated underground utilities

Motorists can expect a new smoother road surface and improved drainage and pedestrian accessibility.

For more information on this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/2017/elrosa/.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check www.511mn.org.