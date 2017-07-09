Different name, same great time for Sauk Centre 5K

Sauk Centre Princesses, Stephanie Nelson, 18, left, and Kendra Middendorf, 18, both of Sauk Centre, get ready to take part in last year’s Sinclair Lewis 5k and Kids Mile Fun Run, formerly the Run Your Sauks Off.

By Mollie Rushmeyer, Correspondent

Sinclair Lewis 5K and Kids Mile Fun Run, formerly the “Run Your Sauks Off,” has changed names and received a bit of a makeover. However, the goal is still the same — bring people of the Sauk Centre area together for a fun, health-focused time.

The race, taking place Saturday, July 15, is now a part of the 47th annual Sinclair Lewis Days at Sinclair Lewis Park in Sauk Centre.

Sauk Centre Chamber of Commerce President, Jennifer Nelson of Sauk Centre, said the committee in charge of the Sinclair Lewis Days decided to change the name of the event and make it a timed run for the adults, instead of a fun run for everyone. This will bring an added challenge and motivation for those participating to give the race their best effort.

The top three runners for both men and women in each of the six age categories will receive medals to commemorate their achievement.

Nelson said Pickle Events out of St. Cloud, who will time the event, will bring a whole new level of technology to the race. Each adult participant will be assigned a bib number which contains a microchip. The microchip uploads each person’s data to the timer’s computer. Nelson said each runner will know where he or she placed within their gender, age group, and among all participants.

“It’s very high-end, cool technology,” Nelson said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Kids can join in with the one-mile fun run. While they don’t get the “high tech” timer, there will be a clock at the finish line where they can see their time as they cross.

The Sinclair Lewis kids fun run is also a part of the CentraCare BLEND Fit Kids Series. Nelson said if children 12 years of age and younger want to participate in the series, they need to go online to register and then complete four of the listed races (the Sinclair Lewis race is listed as a qualifying race). When they complete their races, they are eligible for prizes.

“It’s an extra incentive to get kids out there, get them active and healthy,” Nelson said.

Each child will receive a participation medal at the event as well.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., July 15, though preregistration online is preferred at www.sinclair lewis5k.zapevent.com. At 8 a.m., the adult 5K will start, followed by the child one-mile fun run at 9 a.m.

Nelson’s husband, Pete, a deejay for 23 years, will emcee the event and provide statistics, winners and music throughout. Water will be provided by Culligan’s, as well as fruit and granola bars by Walmart.

To help offset costs, Nelson said there were a number of other sponsors including: Central Minnesota Credit Union, Sempra U.S. Gas and Power, Snap Fitness, Empower Boxing, Neighborhood Realty and CentraCare Health Clinics.

Dr. Joel Dunn of Sauk Centre, a physician who works out of the Sauk Centre CentraCare Health Clinic, said he has participated in the run for the past four years and plans to run again this year.

“It’s a great local event. It promotes health, and I can get out there and show people that I’m practicing what I preach,” Dunn said.

And the race is just the start of a day filled with fun activities, Nelson said, and encouraged people to stick around after the run. Carnival games, inflatables for the kids, crazy days sales at downtown businesses in Sauk Centre, food vendors, a craft fair and a parade in the evening — are just a few of the activities going on throughout the day.

“I just love how excited people get, and how supportive they are of each other,” Nelson said. “Everyone who came (to last year’s race) really enjoyed it.”

Even if people can’t or don’t want to run, she said they can attend and cheer the runners on.

People who registered before July 2, will receive a free T-shirt, drawstring bag and promotional materials from the sponsors. After that date, no shirt is guaranteed. Adult runner spots cost $35 and $15 for children. Those who registered before July 2, received a $5 discount.

Nelson said she hopes to see both familiar and lots of new faces this year joining in the fun.