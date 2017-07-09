Miss Minnesota 2017 to perform at Sauk Centre pageant, Thursday

Miss Minnesota 2017, Brianna Drevlow, was crowned Saturday, June 17. She will perform at the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant, Thursday. (Photo by Paula Precision Photography)

By Roberta Olson, Correspondent

Miss Minnesota 2017, Brianna Drevlow, will appear at the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant Thursday, at 7 p.m., in the Sauk Centre Schools Auditorium.

The theme of the Sauk Centre pageant is “Once Upon a Time,” and that sums up just how the newly-crowned Miss Minnesota came to be on the local program.

“I happened to submit the request for an appearance on the missminnesota.org website, thinking it would be a long shot, but thought I’d give it a try anyway,” Sauk Centre Area Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Nelson said.

“Her business manager called me back the next morning and said she was just crowned that Saturday evening. So, I was able to get on her schedule, even though it was filling up fast with radio and TV appearances,” Nelson said.

Along with the seven candidates for the Miss Sauk Centre title, Miss Minnesota will perform on stage.

Drevlow has been studying piano since the age of 4. She has performed at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, is a featured artist on Minnesota Public Radio, and has performed on tour in Italy and France.

A native of Thief River Falls, Drevlow earned her bachelor of music degree from Concordia College, and just completed her first year of graduate studies at Bowling Green State University, where she is pursuing a master’s in music composition. She is a freelance composer and private music instructor.

The eldest of Joe and Jodi Drevlow’s 11 children, Miss Minnesota’s recent accomplishments include study at the ASCAP Film Scoring Seminar at New York University as a fully funded research scholar, collaboration with the Jerome Foundation, and international festival performances in both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Drevlow’s personal platform, “Brenna’s Brigade: Juvenile Arthritis Awareness,” is inspired by her 8-year-old sister, Brenna. Drevlow is a goodwill ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Arthritis Foundation.

Drevlow was named a National Forensics League Academic All-American. She has taken private pilot lessons, visited more than 250 national parks in 48 states, and loves swing dancing.

Drevlow represented the Miss North Star Pageant, which includes the Middle River, Roseau and Warroad communities, at the Miss Minnesota competition June 17. A classically trained pianist, Drevlow won both the talent and lifestyle and fitness competitions.

She will represent Minnesota in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 10.

Candidates for the Miss Sauk Centre 2017 crown are Laura Bertram, Maria Jennissen, Emily Johnson, Jenna Kill, Georgia Nathe, Kailyn Seidel and Melissa Zimmermann. They are busy rehearsing their talents, as well as production numbers.

The pageant will include dancing, comedy, art and music, as well as entertainment by Dancin’ Off Broadway.

Tickets will be available at the door.

All children ages 5-10 will be eligible to enter their name in a drawing for some special experiences with the newly crowned Sauk Centre royalty.

Prize drawings will happen during the pageant.

Doors open for the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Sauk Centre School Auditorium.