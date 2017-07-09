Palmer House is crown jewel of Sauk Centre’s historic district

Kelley Freeze, Palmer House owner, sits next to mannequin” Mrs. Higgins,” which is found in the Palmer House lobby. The life-sized doll of somebody’s grandma was donated to the hotel just recently.

By Roberta Olson, Correspondent

Sauk Centre is celebrating its most famous son July 12-15, during Sinclair Lewis Days. Much of the history of the town is connected to famed author Lewis, who wrote “Main Street” in 1920.

Because Lewis put Sauk Centre under the world’s microscope, the town is one of only a few which has large areas designated National and State Historic Districts.

The Sauk Centre designation in 1994 was created “for its close association with Sinclair Lewis’ 1920 novel, Main Street,” according to the National Historic Register.

The crown jewel of the historic district sits at the corner of The Original Main Street and Sinclair Lewis Avenue, the Historic Palmer House Hotel, which itself was listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings in February 1982.

The Palmer House is a destination for not only Sinclair Lewis fans, but for scholars, history buffs, architects, and, more recently ghost hunters.

Kelley and Brett Freese, owners of The Palmer House for the past 16 years, have made it their mission to preserve the history and the building with integrity and accuracy.

Palmer House owner Kelley Freese stands next to the display case holding a dress belonging to Mrs. Christena Palmer, who built the hotel with her husband, Ralph Palmer, in 1901. At right is a photo of Mrs. Palmer wearing the dress.

Kelley welcomes visitors with open arms, whether it be the coming Sinclair Lewis Society Conference registrants, or just a family traveling through.

“You don’t have to come to the Palmer House and spend a penny,” she said.

Some families who live distances apart drive to Sauk Centre to meet at the Palmer House, a half-way point.

“They hang out in the lobby, play board games, and visit. The kids go upstairs and play in the play room,” she said.

Kelley is surprised at the questions people who stop in have.

“It is interesting the number of people who do not understand it’s a working hotel. They assume it used to be a hotel, but it can’t be anymore,” she said. “Walk-ins are surprised that you can walk in, look around, eat in the restaurant or the Pub. You don’t have to be a hotel guest.”

The Palmer House was built in 1901 by Ralph and Christena Palmer, on the exact corner where the town’s original hotel, The Sauk Centre House, burned to the ground in June of 1900.

Palmer built the building just as it stands today, the exterior a mixture of bricks from the three local brick factories. The hotel was the first building of its kind, outside the Twin Cities to have electricity and indoor plumbing.

When Sinclair Lewis was a young man, he was hired as a night clerk at the Palmer House, which featured 38 small rooms with a common lavatory on each floor, a restaurant and a bar. The hotel was a destination for travelers, and traveling salesmen, and also served as a boarding house for certain guests.

Kelley, versed in local history, relates that Mr. Palmer also started a drayage service and also bred hunting dogs and often took his guests hunting. The Palmers left Sauk Centre in 1909.

While there have been fewer than 20 owners over the 116-year history, the Palmer House has always remained the same.

“There had always been a hotel, a restaurant and a bar, with the exception of Prohibition, when there was a pool hall, and maybe other activities in the basement,” Kelley said.

A visit to the 2017 Palmer House starts in the restored lobby with its captivating displays of local and hotel history.

“We have multiple pieces original to the Palmer House,” Kelley said.

Prized is the display of Mrs. Palmer’s dress in an exhibit cabinet, donated to the Palmer House a couple years ago by the Palmers’ great-granddaughters. A picture of Mrs. Palmer wearing the dress sits next to the cabinet.

The hotel now has 19 refurbished rooms for rent, all with private bathrooms. While there has been renovating and upgrading, all of the original woodwork, which was refinished, remains.

The exterior of the building is being restored, and along with that, a mural of Sinclair Lewis is being painted on the north face by famed artist Roger Reinardy. Hopes are to be completed by Sinclair Lewis Days, when a huge garage sale will be held at the hotel as a fundraiser for the mural project.

More information can be found at the Palmer House Facebook page, the Sinclair Lewis Mural Project Facebook page, and www.thepalmerhousehotel.com.