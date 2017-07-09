There’s more to bullfighting than what meets the eye

There’s a lot more to bullfighting than what meets the eye. For Nick Kaup, 22, a bullfighter at the rodeo held by M.T. Bucking Bulls and Rodeo Company, June 16, in Long Prairie, it is a science that requires anticipating what the bull will do next and throwing him off of his game.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

[email protected]

After showing Morgan horses in English pleasure for 15 years, Nick Kaup, 22, of Brookings, S.D., hung up his britches and pursued another sport — bullfighting. He is the rodeo clown.

Kaup said it was the realization in his junior year of high school that regular sports, such as baseball and basketball would eventually come to an end.

“I wanted to pick up something else as I like being active,” he said.

The rodeo wasn’t unfamiliar to Kaup. Growing up in Arlington, Neb. his older brother, Zach, rode bulls and their Grandpa Don Young raised cattle.

One day when Kaup was at the practice pen with Zach, their good friend, Echo Sharkey, convinced him to enroll in Steve Wangler Bullfighting School in McLaughlin, S.D.

Kaup said what he learned from Wangler remains with him. Over the three-day bullfighting school, Kaup said Wangler taught him how to handle the equipment, arena etiquette, how to fight bulls and how to handle himself professionally.

“I give all the credit to Steve for all my fighting abilities. He taught me a lot more than I thought I would ever know about fighting,” Kaup said.

Kaup realized early on that there was more to bullfighting than just going out into an arena and trying to avoid the bull while protecting the rider. There’s a science to it, he said.

One way Wangler taught Kaup how to fight bulls before he was introduced to live bulls was with the use of a wheelbarrow. The movements of the wheelbarrow simulate how a bull moves.

“Bulls can’t turn on a dime and neither can wheelbarrows. It’s a good way to practice your fundamentals,” Kaup said.

Kaup said it’s normal for people to freeze the first time they come face to face with a charging bull.

“I figured though that if something that big is coming at me that I’d want to move,” he said.

Breaking into the business wasn’t easy. It wasn’t until a year after he finished bullfighting school that an opportunity to fight presented itself.

When Kaup was visiting a rodeo with a friend in South Dakota, one of the bullfighters was injured.

“I told them I could step in,” he said.

Since then the opportunity to fight bulls has presented itself in various states. Kaup’s goal is to bullfight in all 50 states. He’s been in about 10 so far, such as in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wisconsin and Iowa.

A dream Kaup knows he shares with hundreds of other bullfighters is to get the honor to bullfight at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev. someday.

“That’s kind of the end goal for all competitor cowboys and bullfighters,” Kaup said.

Even though bullfighting is a dangerous sport, Kaup considers himself quite fortunate. He’s never had a broken bone and besides a few bumps and bruises and dislocated fingers, he’s not been injured severely.

One thing Kaup strongly believes is the importance of staying alert in the arena.

“In my eyes, if someone is in the arena and they’re not even the slightest bit nervous or a little on edge, they probably shouldn’t be in there. That’s when accidents can really happen,” he said.

He often anticipates the moves the bulls may make. It is a sport he knows he has to be both physically and mentally prepared for.

Even though he enjoys fighting and the adrenalin rush that comes with it, Kaup said the best part of the rodeo is the friendships and connections he makes. However, that doesn’t stop him from missing his family.

Kaup fought bulls at the rodeo held by M.T. Bucking Bulls and Rodeo Company, June 16, in Long Prairie. It was his fifth time visiting Long Prairie and he anticipates to be back soon again.

M.T. Bucking Bulls and Rodeo Company is hosting another rodeo, filled with bull riding, barrel racing, calf scramble and mutton bustin’, Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m., at the Todd County Fairgrounds in Long Prairie.