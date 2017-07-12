Edna Hengemuhle, 97

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for Edna K. Hengemuhle, age 97 of Long Prairie who passed away peacefully on Friday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Tuesday and after 8 am Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4 pm and parish prayers at 7 pm, on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Edna Katherine (Motzko) Hengemuhle was born in Hartford Township on September 10, 1919, to Mary (Clasemann) and Stanley Motzko, the oldest of nine children. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Browerville High School.

Edna married Martin Hengemuhle on February 1, 1941 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Browerville. They lived in Long Prairie and raised five children. In addition to being a mother and homemaker, she was active in St. Mary’s Christian Women, bowling, a sewing club, Moose Lodge, a Girl Scout Leader and matriarch of the Motzko Cousin Club. As a young woman, she worked at Jack’s Café in Long Prairie. Martin and Edna started the Montgomery Wards Catalog Store in Long Prairie in the mid-sixties. Edna was employed for many years as a Nursing Assistant at the Long Prairie Nursing Home and enjoyed volunteering at church, Meals-on-Wheels, and the nursing home, where she was named volunteer of the year in 2000.

Edna will be remembered for her strong faith in God, generosity, and big heart. Her family and friends will miss her superior baking skills, playing cards at the kitchen table, and holding her warm soft hands.

Edna is survived by her children; Judy (John) Rowe of Hibbing, Nancy (Richard) Krauel of Long Prairie, Jane (Allen) Lemke of Osakis, Arlys Hengemuhle (Patrick Bednarz) of St. Cloud, Donald Hengemuhle (Nancy Nordick) of Fergus Falls. Grandchildren; David Rowe, Tammy Exum, Trina Ebinger, Richard (Bernardine) Krauel Jr., Chad (Susan) Krauel, Heather Krauel, Holly (Rich) Bandy, Steve (Sheri) Lemke, James (Jen) Lemke, Kerry Lemke, Josh (Tricia) Hengemuhle, Brandon (Amanda) Carlson, Lynsey (Rob) Parechanian. Great grandchildren; Kelsey Hatfield, Taylor Rowe, Alexandra Exum, Casey Rowe, Katy Krauel, Sam, Kevin, and Ella Krauel, Noah and Elizabeth Cunningham, Cameron and Brooke Lemke, Sydney, Morgan and Carter Lemke, Jacob, Clare and Julia Hengemuhle, Mitchel and Grace Carlson, Lyvia and Lilly Parechanian. Sisters; Octiva Shimota, Jeanette Scott, Inez Twardowski. Brothers; Roy Motzko, Jim (Alice) Motzko. Sister-in-law, Sylvia Hengemuhle, Joyce Motzko, Bev Motzko, and Nancy Motzko, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin, parents, brothers Giles and Norbert, and sister, Beatrice Biermaier. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Robert Scott, Joseph Shimota, David Twardowski, Steve Biermaier, Dorothy Motzko, Andrew, Lawrence, Elenor, Art and Geraldine Hengemuhle.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Long Prairie Nursing Home and Hospital, and Valley View Assisted Living. Edna’s family prefers that donations be sent to St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, or Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.

Obituary and on-line guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com.