Thomas “Tom” E. Orr, age 80, a resident of Long Prairie passed into his new life with his Savior on July 9, 2017 following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

A service of celebration will be held at the American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie under the shepherding of Pastor William Bakewicz on July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. Visitation is on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4:30-7 p.m. and one hour before the service. A private family internment will be scheduled at a later date.

Tom was born May 6, 1937 in Cohocton, New York to Walter and Mildred (Morgan) Orr. He spent his early growing years on the family farm in Western NY state.

Following high school, he attended the State University of NY at Oswego where he earned his bachelor of science degree in High School Education with an Industrial Arts major. It was at Oswego that he met his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Bowne) Orr.

Tom entered the US Navy in 1958 and proudly served his country for 22 years as a Carrier pilot on the USS Essex, parachutist in the Antarctic and finally as a finance/logistics officer at several different ships and locations. He had the opportunity to travel and live in many different locations world wide, including New Zealand, Antartica, Newfoundland, Canada and numerous stateside locations.

Following retirement in 1980, he moved his wife and six children to Long Prairie and enjoyed dairy and sheep farming. He became a very active member of the American Legion Post 12 in Long Prairie where he shared his talents and concerns for supporting fellow Veterans and the community. His dedication to his fellow Veterans was unceasing. He was also a very active member of the American Lutheran Church for over 30 years as well as an active involved member of the community of Long Prairie.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; four daughters, Dianna (Jerry) Mead, Roberta (Jeffery) Rach, Darlene (Mark) Poste, Heather (Scott) Marcyes; a son, James (Carrie) Orr; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He also is survived by one brother and five sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred Orr; his brother, Harley and his 24 year old son, CE3 Thomas W. “Tommy” Orr, US Navy.

Tom will be fondly remembered for his delightful spirit and positive approach to life, both here and beyond. God Bless the memory of Thomas E. Orr.

