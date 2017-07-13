Eileen Schmiesing, 91

Eileen E. Schmiesing, age 91 of Meire Grove, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Rev. Ken Thielman concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. St. Mary’s Society will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Eileen Elizabeth Korf was born March 21, 1926 in Melrose, Minnesota to Herman and Catherine (Meyer) Korf. On June 18, 1946 she was united in marriage to Ervin Schmiesing at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. She was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the farm west of Meire Grove. Eileen continued to live on the farm after retirement and had spent the last five years at Pine Villa in Melrose. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove, St. Mary’s Society, and St. John’s Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her sisters, Viola Wiechman of Melrose, Rosie Gruber of Melrose, Teresa (Wally) Lieser of New Brighton, and Mary Ann Wensman of Greenwald; and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Schmiesing; parents; mother and father-in-law, Herman and Theresa Schmiesing; infant brothers, Francis, Herman, Joseph, and Edwin; infant sister, Mary Katherine; infant twin sisters, Mary and Ann; and brothers-in-law, Ervin Wiechman, Michael Gruber, and Denis Wensman.

Serving as casket bearers will be Mark Lieser, Gene Wiechman, Roger Gruber, Chris Lieser, Jerry Wiechman, and Terry Gruber. Cross bearer will be Kathy Adams and scripture bearer will be Robin Wensman. Gift bearers will be Ryan, Melinda, Owen, Ashlyn, and Nora Wensman. Readers will be Karen Zimmerman and Luan Knoll and Eucharistic Minister will be Char Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.