Elmer Kerestes, 22

Fireman First Class, Elmer Tom Kerestes, U.S. Navy, age 22, of Holdingford, Minnesota, was killed in action aboard the USS Oklahoma, a U.S. Navy ship, on December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked. After 76 years, he will be brought home to rest next to his parents, and among his siblings and other relatives.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held July 29, 2017, 10:30 AM, at Highland Cemetery, Holdingford, Minnesota.

Elmer Tom Kerestes was born December 1, 1919 in Holdingford Township, Stearns County, Minnesota, to Thomas and Anna (Hrabosky) Kerestes. This land, the cemetery, once belonged to his grandfather. He grew up here and on August 22, 1939, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Elmer received the Purple Heart posthumously. He is remembered at the Soldiers Shrine of WWII, in Holdingford, Minnesota. VFW Post #5160 is named after Elmer and another man.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Janet “Jan” (Don) Klug of Minnesota, John C. (Becky) Kerestes of New Mexico, Robert T. (Carol) Kerestes of Illinois, Joyce Kerestes of Michigan, Tom (Marlene) Kerestes of Wisconsin, Jean (Bruce) Waletzko of Washington, and Dan (Peggy) Kerestes of Virginia; other relatives include, Lonny (Jannet) Schmidt of Minnesota, Bob (Peggy) Kerestes of Minnesota, Don Kerestes of Minnesota, Dan (Teresa) Wida of Minnesota; and many other relatives.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.