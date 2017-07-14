Leona Smith, 89

Leona Marie Smith, 89, a resident of Minnetonka, formerly of Long Prairie, passed away from this temporary life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. Rev. Paul Twist officiated. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and one our prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Leona was born Dec. 29, 1927 at the family farm in Reynolds Township, Todd County. She attended the “Bous” one room school in Reynolds Townships for eight years, then four years at Long Prairie High School, graduating in 1946.

She married Lyle Smith on December 29, 1946, her 19th birthday. Together they, along with Lyle’s two brothers, created a road construction and concrete business as well as a fleet of school buses serving the local school district. Following Lyle’s retirement in 1976 they served a year as missionaries at Ivory Coast Academy, Ivory Coast, West Africa where she worked as the assistant cook to 125 students as well as the staff.

Leona’s interests included international missions work, selling Avon from her bicycle in Long Prairie, and participating in the annual Fort Seward wagon train, a week-long excursion near Jamestown, North Dakota.

She survived breast cancer in 1979 and pancreatic cancer in 1984. She was the longest surviving pancreatic cancer patient treated at the University of Minnesota Hospital.

Leona was a member of First Baptist Church in Long Prairie where she served in various roles including Bible school leader and international missions.

She is survived by her five children, James (Heather) of Coon Rapids, Jane (Joe) Roman of Vita, Manitoba, Daniel (Kristine) of Arden Hills, Douglas (Connie) of Minneapolis, Thomas (Lisa) of Chanhassen, brother Robert Bous of Inver Grove Heights, Wilma Finseth of Long Prairie, Virginia Arone of Coon Rapids, and Jeanne Bous of Minnetonka, thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle, daughter in law Kathy, two sisters Mildred and Isabelle, and brother Harold.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie