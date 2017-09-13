Gary Hetzel, 75

Funeral Services will be at 10 am Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie for Gary A. Hetzel, age 75, of Long Prairie who passed away on Thursday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Gary A. Hetzel was born November 23, 1941 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the son of Harold and Erna (Poegel) Hetzel. He grew up and attended school in Long Prairie. He worked for his grandfather at Muenchow Well Drilling. He married Theresa A. Hollermann on June 20, 1964 in Swanville, Minnesota. He worked construction for many years running a rock crusher. He obtained his boilers license and was custodian at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie until his retirement.

Gary was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He enjoyed building ships and planes to scale from scratch.

Gary is survived by his son, Craig (Teena) Hetzel, Coon Rapids; and granddaughter, Cassondra.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Theresa, and son Ron.

