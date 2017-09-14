David Norton, 68

David K. Norton, age 68, passed away in his fiance’s arms at his home in Eden Prairie on August 28, 2017. Dave was the 2nd of 13 children born to Dale and Ruby Norton on July 6,1949 in Paynesville, MN. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1967 and later served in the Navy as an aviation mechanic. He married Diane Posch in 1969 and raised 2 children, Brian and Nicollette before parting ways. He met Betty Schimek and had 20 years of life with her and her children before she died of cancer in 2009. His grief was lessened when he met Shirley Wilson who shared his grief and his joy these past 7 years.

Dave graduated from St. Cloud State and used his skills as a CPA and auditor in various capacities. For the past 37 years he worked for Metropolitan Corporation serving as the VP and CFO for the last 30 years. He enjoyed going to work even as pulmonary fibrosis made it more difficult to work full time. He enjoyed playing volleyball and golfing while his health permitted it, and enjoyed the annual family camping trips to Itasca State Park. More recently he loved travelling with his fiance Shirley and hosting Sunday suppers with loved ones.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter Nicollette Noel Norton who died in childhood from cancer; his parents; siblings Joyce Utne and Ralph, Lawrence, and Robert Norton; and partner Betty Schimek. He is survived by son Brian of Minneapolis; grandson Drew Richert of Shakopee; fiance Shirley Wilson; siblings Floyd of Buffalo, Karen of Duarte, CA, Brenda Baird of Grand Rapids, Janice(Rick) Smith of St. Cloud, Sherry Anderson of Temple Hills, MD, William of Sauk Centre, Ruby(Ken) Toenies of Randall, and Dan(Emily) of Aiae, HI; and Jason, Jeremy, and Angela Schimek.

A memorial service was held at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Eden Prairie on Saturday September 2, 2017 with William Kirmsse officiating and Naomi(Toenies)Widman and Isaac Toenies providing violin/piano duets.