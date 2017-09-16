Drew Thompson wins national dance title

Drew Thompson holds the trophy he received when he won the Elite Dancer 2017 National Champion title at the West Coast Dance Explosion, Junior Division, in Las Vegas in July.

By Roberta Olson, Correspondent

Drew Thompson is not your typical rural Minnesota seventh grader. At first you see a polite young man, athletic, with a big smile. What you don’t see is the commitment and determination that resulted in his title as the Junior Male Elite Champion in the West Coast Dance Explosion held July 1-7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

At age almost 13, Thompson, a student at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Junior High, has spent more than half of his life training and dancing.

“I was in first grade when I went to my cousin Bella Buckentine’s dance recital, and I told my mom that I wanted to dance,” he said.

The initial recreational dance evolved into enrolling at Dancin’ Off Broadway, at age 6. He attended dance in both Alexandria and Sauk Centre.

It wasn’t enough. “I really wanted to take my dancing to another level,” he said. The next step was joining competitive dance line, which meant rehearsals and lessons three times a week for the next four years.

Still not enough of a challenge, Thompson moved to a new studio in Eden Prairie, Project 52 Dance Company, where he participates in all styles of dance, “From hip-hop to lyrical to jazz to tap to contemporary to ballet,” he said.

This year, his seventh year of dance, Thompson competed in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, as well as in Detroit, Mich., and Las Vegas. He also auditioned in Chicago for a TV show.

In most of the competitions, Thompson placed in the top 10. These included the Midwest STARZ; Kid’s Artistic Review (KAR), and the Hall of Fame National Dance Competition.

He has been a soloist for four years, and in 2017 his solo performance, “Hallelujah,” earned him a top five finish in the West Coast Dance Explosion, and the Elite Dancer Scholarship, and a trip to the national finals in Las Vegas.

Thompson described “Hallelujah” as “Freeing; the music was flowy and hard-hitting. It had different dynamics in it. I just felt very emotional when I danced in it.”

Barefoot and shirtless, wearing just grey dance pants, there were no distractions to the 2:57-minute performance, set in dimmed lighting on a simple stage.

His performance inspired the judges to award him the Junior Male Elite Championship.

“That moment was really rejoicing. I felt so free. I did my personal best, and I was just in the moment,” he said.

Thompson travels to Eden Prairie four days a week for dance lessons. That means he has to be excused from school early two days a week to make the two-hour trip. Drew Thompson is shown during his national championship dance performance in Las Vegas in July.

“If you are going to do dance, that’s got to be a full-time commitment,” Thompson said.

“There’s no half. It’s either all the way or don’t do it at all.”

In addition to the studio where Thompson works with seven different instructors, he also takes private lessons. He has two instructors for ballet; one for tap; one for hip-hop; two for jazz lyrical and musical theatre and one for acrobatics. At home, the master bedroom has been stripped down to the wood floor to be a practice studio.

Lyrical is Thompson’s strong point, he said. His flexibility, turning and leaps are very strong.

Lyrical is described as a form of dance that adds freedom of expression through fluid movements, a type of jazz, contemporary and modern dance, combined within the framework of ballet.

Dance is definitely in Thompson’s future. He plans to attend a performing arts college and to be a professional dancer.

“I would also like to go to L.A. or New York and spend time there and focus on my career and future,” he said.

Thompson’s national title dance, “Hallelujah,” is posted on the Project 52 Dance Company YouTube channel at youtube.com/tch?v=EPW2K8dEf1w.

Thompson’s parents are Nick and Mickee Thompson. Nick works at Belgrade Steel Tank, while Mickee is a stay at home mom, self-described as “chauffeur.”