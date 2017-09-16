Playing the race card is a non-starter

In the past month, America has been chewing on old arguments that I would have thought were settled 152 years ago. Or maybe 53 years ago. Or maybe nine years ago.

We’ve been talking about race relations. The catalyst was the riot in Charlottesville, Va., between white supremacist/neo-Nazi people upset that a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was about to be removed, and anti-Trump, leftist counter-protesters. A 20-year-old with the white supremacist group drove a car into the counter protesters, killing one and injuring a dozen others.

So here we are, talking about race. About the only thing I know for certain about the races, is that not a single person on this planet got to choose the color of their skin. A second thing of which I’m not positive, but am fairly certain, is that it is impossible to have a meaningful conversation about race. That’s because we are too busy saying, “You’re racist, and I’m not.” Anything you say in response can and will be used against you.

Knowing that, I’d still like to try. I’ll just apologize in advance to those I may offend; that isn’t my intention. My aim is to offer some observations that will move us off the battlefield and into more reasoned exchanges.

First, I don’t think statues are a big deal. They are like wallpaper. We notice them when they are new to us, but then they are generally ignored. I think any city council ought to have the right to put up or take down any statue they please. Let’s keep the argument as local as possible. But let’s also not turn over to mobs the decisions on whether a statue stays or goes.

Second, the way things are going, eventually we will have to shave two faces off of Mt. Rushmore, Washington and Jefferson, because they were slave owners. I don’t think it is a defense of slavery if we choose to keep their faces on Mt. Rushmore nor is it racist if we cast them as good people. They were citizens of their times.

Yes, the Constitution originally counted slaves as only three-fifths of a person, but this republic remains a work in progress. The United States eventually figured that out; we don’t need to go back and start over nor can we. Doesn’t anybody ever wonder how historians will view our own failings, such as our tolerance for illegal drug use?

At the end of the Civil War, the person most responsible for ending slavery, Abraham Lincoln, concluded his second inaugural address, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds …”

We ignore Lincoln’s wisdom at our peril. We cannot end racism with more malice and less charity.

Third, in her new book, “Democracy: Stories From the Long Road to Freedom,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that she believes we still need affirmative action programs, which are race-based programs to help minorities become upwardly mobile. Perhaps so, but the question remains why haven’t these programs worked?

Liberals blame it on “white privilege” and racism. While it is clear by almost every measure that blacks are more likely to struggle than whites in achieving the American Dream, the things that have been achieved, like the growth of the black middle class, have been ignored. Have we forgotten that we recently elected a black president — twice? Was that a fluke? How about the fact that our current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is Dr. Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon, or that Condoleezza Rice was national security adviser to the president before becoming Secretary of State. How is that possible if whites are holding blacks back?

Liberals also have focused on the growing gap in the incomes of the wealthy and the poor. That gap spans all races, and the key factor in household income today is education. A second factor, almost as great, is whether or not there is a stable family structure. Boys, in particular, seem to need a strong male role model. Again, blacks have suffered more from a lack of education and an unstable family structure than have whites. But we don’t address how to solve that problem for blacks because the moment any white person does, they are called racist. It doesn’t make the problem go away, but such taunts do help to make sure that nobody will address it.

The Minneapolis Public Schools graduate little more than half of the students they educate. Most of them are minorities. Without even a high school diploma, let alone any college training, it should surprise no one that a large underclass has developed in the metro area. The problem is complex, but it takes some hard questions and thoughtful answers to determine why so many condemn themselves to a life of poverty by not becoming educated.

Instead of claiming white supremacy or blaming white privilege, every one of us, black or white or yellow or red, should be asking how can we restore stability to families and educate all children to thrive in the 21st century. Playing the racist card is a non-starter.