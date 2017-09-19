Aloys “Al” Wander, 90

Aloys “Al” Wander, age 90, of Belgrade, died Friday, September 15, 2017 surrounded by his family at CentraCare Health Hospital, Sauk Centre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 19th at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. David Grundman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the church in Elrosa.

Aloys Hubert Wander, son of Michael and Theresa (Athmann) Wander was born July 12, 1927 in Spring Hill Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. Aloys attended school and completed the eighth grade in a one room country schoolhouse. On June 16, 1953, Al was united in marriage to Jeanette Anna Rieland in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa, Minnesota. In 1955, Al and Jeanette purchased a farm outside of Belgrade where they raised their ten children. Al worked hard as a farmer milking a herd of nearly 50 cows and raised crops on their acreage. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, gardening, and gambling at the casinos. He was an avid Minnesota Twins Baseball fan. Al was known for telling jokes and had a keen sense of humor that his family will carry on.

Al was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, and Elrosa Senior Citizens.

Survivors include his loving wife 64 years, Jeanette; children, Steve (Linda) Wander of Cold Spring, Ken Wander of Becker, Mike (Deb) Wander of Anoka, Kathy (Mark) Morrow of Plymouth, John (Deb) Wander of Elrosa, Bob (Judy) Wander of Paynesville, Vince (Sandy) Wander of Paynesville, Dan (Caroline) Wander of Dayton, Joe (Lois) Wander of Oak Grove, and Marie (Tom) Fischer of Glenwood; 27 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine Schwieters and Monica Barten; other relatives and friends.

Al was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Theresa Wander; and his siblings, Anna Mae Lensing, Eleanor Winter, Edwin Wander, Christ Wander, Ray Wander, and Alfred Wander.

Casket bearers included: Spencer Wander, Dusty Wander, Jason Wander, Matt Morrow, Nate Wander, Lukas Wander, John Wander, Nick Wander, Jeremy Fischer, and Darren Wander. Erica Wander served as the Cross bearer. Nikki Wander, Mackenzie Wander, and Shayna Adams were the communion gift bearers for Al’s mass and Steve Wander and Marie Fischer served as Eucharistic Ministers.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services in Sauk Centre.