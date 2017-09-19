Irma Lunceford, 89, of Long Prairie, passed away on September 16, 2017. Funeral services for Irma will be held at Peace United Church in Long Prairie on Friday, September 22, 2017, 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Gary Taylor officiating. Friends may call on the day of the funeral from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m at the church. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie.

Irma was born August 30, 1928, in Round Prairie Township, Todd County, to Jonas & Helen (Cadotte) Bebault. On April 28, 1947, she married Norman Kamphenkel. Irma worked in the school as a cook for many years until her retirement. Irma later married Adrian “Tots” Lunceford on September 23, 1980. Many retirement years were enjoyed wintering in California, where they made new friends and enjoyed family visits. Irma enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and music. She especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Irma was a member of Peace United Church; she was very active in many groups at the church and also volunteered in the church fair stand for many years. Irma was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Irma is survived by; children: Rod (Linda) Kamphenkel of Long Prairie, Bradley (Lynette) Kamphenkel of Duluth, Debbie (Cary) Hudalla of Long Prairie, and David (Audrey) Kamphenkel of St. Cloud; step daughter, Ann (Dennis) Finch of Long Prairie; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; brothers: Kenny (Jan) Bebault and Dan (Jody) Bebault.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman and husband Adrian; sister Nora (Bebault) Anderson; brothers: Howard Bebault and Charles Bebault and step son Craig Lunceford.

